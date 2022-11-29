Good Morning!
📷 Eastside Scene
Silver Lake: Great views and a giant agave await those who walk up the steps from Easterly Terrace to Silverwood Terrace.
SILVER LAKE
American Apparel founder may lose historic mansion
Dov Charney, founder and former head of American Apparel, has agreed to give up his hilltop estate as part of bankruptcy proceedings, sources told the New York Post.
The struggle over the Garbutt House is now between Charney’s ex-attorney, Keith Fink, and the Standard General hedge fund, the Post said. A recent legal ruling favored Fink, but a bankruptcy court must still approve the plan.
The seven-bedroom concrete mansion on Apex Avenue was built in the 1920s by Frank A. Garbutt - an inventor, industrialist, and movie pioneer in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. He helped found Union Oil and was an executive in a film company that later became Paramount.
In 1923, Garbutt and his son-in-law, a shipbuilder named Charles Hathaway, bought 36 acres of land on what was then called “Dunnigan's Hill,” KCET said. He built three homes on the site and lived there until he died in 1947.
In 1978, two of the houses were taken down to make way for the gated development of Hathaway Hills, according to the L.A. Times. It is Garbutt’s main house that remains.
Made of concrete and steel, the house was designed to resist fire and earthquakes. The home, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, has a view of the reservoir, Downtown and ocean in the distance.
Charney reportedly paid $4.1 million for the two-acre property in 2006. Zillow estimates the home is worth $8.45 million.
🗓️ Things to Do
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Tuesday, Nov 29
Eagle Rock: Enjoy live folk music from Veracruz at Oxy Arts during its annual Son Jarocho Concert.
Wednesday, Nov 30
Los Feliz: Watch the documentary miniseries, Dear Santa, during the LA Breakfast Club gathering. The screening will share stories from different kids and families during the holidays.
