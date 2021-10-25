Hello Monday!

Welcome to the Daily Digest, featuring the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.

Hope you had a great weekend. This week is going to start off cold and wet before clearing out and warming up in the days ahead.

Now, please read on for your Monday dose of news and info.

Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

• Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here.

• Support Community News: Contribute today to The Eastsider

Got Art?

ArtUnite is an online and in-person art auction that will benefit Central City Action Committee, an Angelino Heights nonprofit that works with at-risk youth. Organizers are asking local artists and collectors are to submit work for the auction. The deadline is Nov. 12. (The Eastsider is an ArtUnite sponsor).

NEWS

Shooting victim

A woman in her 40s was found shot to death Sunday night near Edison Street and Collis Avenue in El Sereno. The Eastsider

Rain on the way

A storm approaching from the northwest is expected to drop a half-inch to nearly two inches of rain in Los Angeles County today, according to the National Weather Service. The Eastsider

Sunday morning quake

A magnitude 3.6 earthquake centered near Maywood was felt in Boyle Heights, East Los Angeles and other communities but there were no reports of injuries or damage. The Eastsider

THE LATEST

Car with 100-pound dog inside stolen

A food delivery worker was dropping off an order on Friday night in the 1300 block of Douglas Street in Echo Park when a thief stole the driver's unlocked Honda Fit -- and a 100 pound Argentinian Mastiff named Charlie Murphy that was riding inside.

The LAPD said the vehicle, which was stolen with the keys in the ignition, was recovered a short time later near Silent Era Drive and Duane Street in Silver Lake. But there was no sign of Charlie Murphy, prompting the LAPD to ask the public for help to find the 3-year-old dog. A reward was issued and word spread on social media.

It now appears there's a happy ending to this story.

On Sunday night, a video posted to Charlie Murphy's Instagram showed the dog licking the face of the woman who appears to be the owner. The remarks on the video said, "Thank you everyone that got the word out!!!!"

REAL ESTATE MONDAY

Los Feliz home welcomes its latest celebrity owner

Ryan Rabin - the former drummer/producer for Grouplove - bought a 4-bedroom/5-bathroom home here for just under $4.3 million, Dirt reported.

The 4,795-square-foot Spanish Revival on New Hampshire Avenue dates back to 1926, and was owned in the 1960s by actor Michael Landon, and in the '80s by actor/magician Harry Anderson, according to Redfin.

Like his new home, Rabin himself is a show business legacy. His father is Trevor Rabin, who was a guitarist for the band Yes, and wrote “Owner of a Lonely Heart.”

In other Eastside real estate news: A 5-story mixed use development is in the works in Boyle Heights; 40 residential units are planned for East Hollywood; and another small-lot project has been proposed for Silver Lake.

Get the details in Real Estate Monday

Did someone forward you our newsletter?

• Go here to sign up for your free Daily Digest subscription

Sponsored by Tracy Do

All Signs Point to Homes in Atwater Village, El Sereno, and More

Find comfort in homes with beautiful views or condos that offer a mini park and pool.

• Find out more about these homes

Sponsored by LACFEPS

Local Public Schools Offering Enriching Education for Student Success

Public schools like Alliance College-Ready Public Schools, Ednovate, Green Dot Public Schools-CA and KIPP SoCal Public Schools quickly learned that, even during a global pandemic, in today’s competitive college-going environment, schools must offer students and their families an enriching public education requiring resources, services, and added supports so that they can succeed in college, careers and beyond.

• Read more about these schools

NOTEBOOK

Opening soon, maybe

An Echo Park Italian restaurant that has been in the making for more than five years may finally open in mid-November. Bacetti, which was initially named Etti, will share a former warehouse space with Tilda wine bar. Eater LA

Pandemic impact on schools

LAUSD schools may have reopened but the closure of campuses during the pandemic has taken a toll on the performance of students, especially students of color. For example, the percentage of Latino students who earned A’s, Bs, and Cs this spring fell to 68% from 79% in the fall of 2019. LA Times

CLASSIFIEDS

Text-only classified ads run for 3 consecutive days in the Morning and Evening editions of the Daily Digest.

• $19.99 for up to 25 words or $34.99 for up to 50 words

• Go here to submit your ad

CALENDAR

Oct. 28: Peacock: A Comedy Show

Oct 29: “El Vampiro y el Sexo” (Sponsored)

Oct 30: “Night of the Bloody Apes” (Sponsored)

Oct 30: Hullabaloo: Halloween Festival

Oct. 30: Star Wars Reads Day!

Oct. 30: Los Feliz Flea

Oct. 31: "Monsoon Wedding" & "Mississippi Marsala"

Oct. 31: Hollywood Drive-Thru Trick or Treat

Oct. 31: Day of the Dead Altar Festival (Sponsored)

• Go here for event details

• Go here for Eastside Halloween and Dia de los Muertos Calendar

SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS

The Eastsider provides free access to its breaking news and neighborhood features, including extensive coverage of COVID-19, as a community service. To keep our stories available to all during these difficult times, we need your support. Go here to contribute.