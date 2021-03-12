Good morning!

Eastside Scene

Thanks to Dan Gershon of Silver Lake for his photo of a blustery and beautiful day.

The Latest

The East Hollywood Food 4 Less is closing

Kroger Co., which owns Food 4 Less and Ralphs, blamed the city's "hero pay" ordinance for announcing the upcoming closure of the "underperforming" Sunset Boulevard market, reports The Eastsider.

A popular but budget-busting skate park opens

It took more than a decade and cost twice as much as expected, but the Echo Park Skate Park finally opened, reports The Eastsider.

Restaurants could resume indoor dining starting Monday

Capacity would be limited to 25% under revised county health orders. Movie theaters and gyms would also be allowed to welcome back patrons indoors. Details in The Eastsider

Police pursuit ends in Echo Park

Officers sealed off streets near Berkeley Street and Glendale Boulevard on Thursday night after a suspect abandoned a vehicle and fled on foot, according to FoxLA. It's not known if the suspect was apprehended.

Firefighters knocked down a blaze in an East LA commercial building

It took about three hours to extinguish the fire early this morning in the 4600 block of Olympic Boulevard. Details in The Eastsider.

Here's the latest in Eastside dining news

Silver Lake's Magpies Softserve is opening a store in Highland Park; women-owned businesses will sell their wares at a City Terrace popup and praise or the Sonora-style burritos of El Russo in Boyle Heights. These and other items in this week's Good Taste.

LA home prices and sales are expected to keep rising this year

This is and other real estate news in this week's Eastside House Hunter.

Notebook

• The southbound 5 Freeway near Elysian Park was shut down Thursday afternoon at the end of a CHP chase, reports KABC.

• Update: Giovanni Cordova, the 15-year-old teen who went missing in East LA last weekend, has been found.

Calendar

• March 12: Eagle-Con 2021 Honors George Takei, Wynn Thomas and Nnedi Okorafor

• March 13: Picture This! LIVE ANIMATED ONLINE COMEDY

Go here for details and more events

