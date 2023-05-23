Hello Tuesday!
The Daily Digest features the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.
This is your Daily Digest Editor for Tuesday, Robert Fulton. Today is Los Angeles Rams defensive great Aaron Donald's birthday. The Super Bowl champ turns 32. Happy birthday No. 99!
Now let's get to today's news.
• Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here
📷 Eastside Scene
Boyle Heights: Do you know your multiplication facts? There will be a test soon. Thanks to Martha Benedict for the photo from Bridge Street Elementary.
Go here to share your neighborhood photos or just reply to this newsletter, attach your photo, and include details about the image. You can also tag your Instagram photos with #theeastsiderla.
🎒School News
Garfield High to commemorate East LA Walkouts
EAST L.A.: Garfield High will commemorate the 55th anniversary of the East Los Angeles Walkouts with the unveiling of a plaque.
The 1968 protests, also referred to as blowouts, began at Garfield on March 5, 1968, followed by Roosevelt and Lincoln High Schools. More schools followed. The walks focused on education but also gave rise to activism revolving around issues affecting the Mexican American community on the Eastside and beyond.
The plaque unveiling will take place at 3:30 p.m. on May 31 at Garfield High and will include the participation of Yoli Rios, Rachael Ochoa and Cassandra Alarcon, who were student leaders in 1968.
Cal State L.A. to honor former graduate
El Sereno: This week's commencement ceremonies at Cal State L.A. will the presentation of an honorary doctorate of humane letters to alum George L. Pla, a philanthropist and the founder of Cordoba Corp., construction management firm. More than 6,000 students will graduate this week and participate in 10 separate college-based ceremonies.
Sponsored by SILVER LAKE PHOTO CAMP
Summer Camp Guide: SILVER LAKE PHOTO CAMP
July 10 - Aug. 11
Silver Lake Photo Camp is geared toward kids ages 8-12 in Los Angeles and run by two professional photographers who are also Silver Lake parents. Campers will learn terminology and basic camera techniques, with a majority of the time iss pent learning how to “see,” and how to use the camera to share that vision with others.
Click here to learn more about the Eastsider Summer Camp Guide. Interested in participating? Simply reply to this email to ask for more information!
🎒 Eastside Parent
🗒️ Notebook
Lowrider show goes on
Highland Park: Lowrider fans were upset after the LAPD set up "No Stopping" signs on York Boulevard in advance of this Saturday night's cruising and car show event, KTLA reported. Some participants accused the LAPD of discrimination in attempting to disrupt event associated with Chicano culture. The LAPD defended their actions by stating the event was unpermitted. Despite the controversy, classic car owners and lowrider fans still descended on York as the LAPD maintained a high profile, with numerous patrol vehicles parked in the middle of the street.
Eastsider Giveaway: re_grocery Gift Certificate
All current Daily Digest subscribers are automatically entered into the giveaway for a $50 gift certificate from re-grocery in Highland Park! Shop hundreds of the highest quality refillable grocery goods and zero waste products – all plastic-free.
If you are not a newsletter subscriber, click or tap here to sign up. Please forward this newsletter to a friend so they can subscribe for a chance to win. Contest ends May 24.
Good luck!
🗓️ Things to Do
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Wednesday, May 24
Los Feliz: Join author Johanna Hedva at Skylight Books during a presentation of "Your Love is Not Good" in conversation with Charlotte Cotton. Delve into Hedva's exploration of love, art, and identity.
Thursday, May 25
City Terrace: The library is holding an in-person program for teens to build their own volcano. Attendees will learn the science behind volcanic eruptions and have a chance to explore careers in STEM.
Echo Park: Attend a performance by cellist Maksim Velichkin in the first in-person Up Close Edendale concert in three years.
👋 That's it!
Thanks for reading.
-- Robert Fulton
• Did someone forward this newsletter to you? Sign up here for your own, free subscription. Cancel at any time.
📋 Have any thoughts on today's Daily Digest?
Your feedback will help us improve the newsletter
📈 205 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!
Our goal is to have 300 readers signed up to make monthly contributions by the end of 2023. You can give as little as $5 a month in automatic payments. We rely on our Reader Sponsors to help sustain and expand our staff to provide more of the community news you can't find anyplace else.
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks!
-- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
205 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!
We are grateful to all those who have made financial contributions to The Eastsider. One-time contributions are always welcome, but we encourage you to join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors who have committed to making a monthly contribution. Our goal is to have 300 Reader Sponsors by the end of 2023. Why is this so important? Even a small monthly contribution will create a more stable source of revenue, giving us more confidence to commit to expanding our staff to provide you with more of the community news you can’t find anywhere else.
Join The Eastsider 300
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks! —Jesús Sanchez, Publisher PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.