EASTSIDE SCENE

Boyle Heights: It's still under construction but the wavy concrete arches of the 6th Street Bridge have already made an impact on the cityscape. It's scheduled open next summer. Thanks to Kevin Break for his stunning nighttime shot.

NEWS

Rite Aid killing

A 20-year-old man pleaded not guilty to murder and second-degree robbery charges stemming from the shooting of a Glassell Park Rite Aid employee who was killed while confronting shoplifters. The Eastsider

THE LATEST

Will farmers market give Whittier Boulevard a boost?

The neighborhood farmers market won't be at the usual spot in the East L.A. Civic Center for awhile.

For the next six Saturdays, it will take place instead next to the landmark arch at Whittier Boulevard and Kern Street. The market should be easy to spot, since it’ll be about twice as big as usual.

This is all part of an effort to bring more local spending to East L.A. merchants, vendors and small businesses. Called the Shop East L.A. campaign, the program is backed by L.A. County Supervisor Hilda Solis and the East Los Angeles Chamber of Commerce.

"My hope is that through the Shop East L.A. campaign, we can bring greater foot traffic and increased economic opportunities by highlighting the cultural touchpoints that make East Los Angeles unique," said Solis.

Read more in The Eastsider

GOOD TASTE

Glassell Park is getting a swanky new bar

The Grant cocktail bar is opening this weekend in a landmark building that is poised to become a Glassell Park hotspot for food and drink.

The Grant, which is scheduled to open Saturday, Aug. 28 on Eagle Rock Boulevard and Avenue 35, is the latest endeavor by longtime Glassell Park resident Michael Lippman and Joshua Weinstein, who opened Bar Bandini in Echo Park several years ago.

The new bar will feature their takes on classic cocktails, on-tap natural wine, a range of low ABV and nonalcoholic beverages as well as LA beer options. One of those beers will come from Solarc, which will be opening a brewery right next door in the same Spanish Colonial style building.

That same 90-year-old building, which has undergone an extensive renovation, will also house a Bub and Grandma’s sandwich shop, acordingto Eater, and other amenities in what is one of the neighborhood's most attractive commercial structures.

We have more dining and drink news in the full version of Good Taste. That includes items about a Korean restaurant coming to Eagle Rock and a new Italian spot in Silver Lake.

PEOPLE

Filmmaker Jessica Redish of Eagle Rock has been busy creating and now showing her latest micro movie, Airway, a comedy thriller dealing with a woman's woman's fear of air travel.

"Airway is about a woman who envisions the worst, who is terrorized by the smallest misconduct, who fears for her life constantly and the lives of others, and whose doomsday thinking is likely limiting her life,” said Redish.

Airway will play at the UCLAxFilmFest on August 27-29 and at Dances With Films at the TCL Chinese Theatres on August 29.

Redish, who is at work on another short film, will be attending USC’s School of Cinematic Arts this fall.

NOTEBOOK

Landmark for sale

The former Elysian Heights home of groundbreaking printmaker Paul Landacre is up for sale for $680,000. Landacre and his wife, Margaret, lived in the one-bedroom cabin on winding El Moran Street for more than 30 years until his death in the early 1960s. Though the 763-square-foot home has been declared a Los Angeles Historic-Cultural Monument (#839), it's also a fixer. The listing on Zillow describes it as "uninhabitable," and it hasn't had an occupant in 20 years. Landacre was best known for his linocuts and wood engravings, many of which took inspiration from the hills and woodlands that surrounded his home.

Tortilleria scholarships

The owners of La Princesita tortilleria and La Blanquita market, both based in East Los Angeles, awarded $6,500 in college and high school scholarships to employees and their children. The family-owned company also established a scholarship in memory of founder, Francisco “Pancho” Ramirez, who was one of Los Angeles most prominent tortilla makers.

CLASSIFIEDS

Journalists Wanted

The Eastsider is seeking freelance writers to cover local schools and neighborhood history. The ideal candidates should have experience in writing and reporting objective nonfiction pieces; be familiar with journalism ethics and practices; and live on the Eastside. Please send inquiries to hello@TheEastsiderLA.com.

CALENDAR

Aug. 27: Summer Biergarten

Go here for event details

