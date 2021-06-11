Good morning!

Happy Friday to you. Father's Day weekend is looking warm, with highs reaching the mid and upper 80s by Sunday.

Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

Eastside Scene

A place for prayer at the end of an Echo Park street.

The Latest

Good news for park goers

Officials are scheduled to gather in Highland Park today to dedicate a new playground, landscaping, ADA ramps and other improvements at Sycamore Grove Park. The nearly 14-acre park, home to the historic Sousa-Hiner Bandshell, on Figueroa Street dates back to 1905, making it one of the city's oldest parks.

Meanwhile, Belvedere Park, the largest park in East Los Angeles, will become the site of a new synthetic turf soccer field, a practice field and two new futsal courts. An estimated $2.75 million will be spent on the fields, courts and other improvements at the county park.

“These efforts are part of the County’s ongoing commitment to addressing park inequities and creating safe, welcoming and ample green spaces where residents can live and play, leading to healthier communities,” said L.A. County Supervisor Solis.

Details in The Eastsider

Open houses are back -- but bring your mask

The state may be lifting most pandemic restrictions on June 15, but face coverings will still be required at open houses, according to the latest guidance from the California Assn. of Realtors. "Open house masks will be required because even if a single unvaccinated person enters an open house, then everyone must be masked," said the association. However, "masks need not be worn during a showing if everyone is fully vaccinated." This and other real estate items in Eastside House Hunter.

Notebook

• Echo Park: According to Crosstown LA, over the last six months, Echo Park ranked at No. 1 among 110 L.A. neighborhoods for the theft of auto parts. Between Nov. 1 and April 30 in particular, Echo Park had 68 reports of stolen auto parts - a 134.5% increase from the same period a year ago.

• El Sereno: The volunteers who cleaned up Elephant Hill are now focusing their energy (as well as their brooms and shovels) on sprucing up the El Sereno post office. The "Post Office Makeover" is scheduled for this Sunday, June 13.

• Eastsider Poll: 4th District Councilmember Nithya Raman was officially served with a notice to recall her from office. The L.A. Times notes the drive to oust her was launched only six months after Raman, whose Council District 4 includes Los Feliz and a section of Silver Lake, took office. Is half a year too soon to recall an elected official? Take our Eastsider Poll.

Classifieds

• Now Hiring Locals at Dodger Stadium: Looking for your next side hustle, first time job or reentering the job force? Look no further, apply with Dodger Parking for seasonal work during Dodger home games. Evening work, 100% outdoors, $15.75 starting, 18+, must pass background check/drug test. NO EXPERIENCE NECESSARY. Apply here.

Calendar

• June 10: Can We Still Find the Good in the World?

• June 12: Pop-Up Vaccination Event in Boyle Heights

• June 12: LA Police Museum Community Grand Reopening

Go here for details and more events

