You can expect last night's heavy rains to give way to showers later today. It should be sunny albeit chilly on New Year's Eve.
Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
THANK YOU THURSDAY
We end 2021 with generous contributions from Rhett Beavers, Susanna Erdos, Loren J. and Pooja K. During what proved to be another tough year, the financial support from our Reader Sponsors turned out to be a bright spot. These funds will help sustain The Eastsider and our mission to keep you informed and connected to your community.
EASTSIDE SCENE
Echo Park: A quiet night at Echo Park Lake. Thanks to Dean Decent for sharing the photo.
NEWS
L.A. drenched
A flood advisory was issued across L.A. County as heavy rains continued this morning. As of 6 am, rainfall during the last 24 hours ranged from 1.79 inches in far north Eagle Rock to 1.86 inches near Elysian Park and 2.47 inches at L.A. City College in East Hollywood, according to preliminary information from the National Weather Service.
Fatal shootings
El Sereno: A man in his 20s and a woman believed to be his grandmother were found shot dead Wednesday night in what police say may have been a murder-suicide. The Eastsider
Year-end spike
Los Angeles County reported a staggering 16,510 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, one of the highest daily totals of the pandemic and up nearly 75% from Tuesday, while the hospitalization number soared again, prompting a call for residents to rethink their holiday gathering plans. The Eastsider
Missing
East LA: Authorities were searching for a 59-year-old diabetic man who last seen about Sunday morning in the 1200 block of South Arizona Avenue. LASD
THE LATEST
Eastside band members will be marching New Year's Day
By Monica Rodriguez
New Year's Day will see band members from nine Eastside high schools march in the 2022 Tournament of Roses Parade.
It will be the 49th time LAUSD's All District High School Honor Band marches in the Tournament of Roses. The band -- one of 17 in the parade -- will follow a 5-½ mile route on Colorado and Orange Grove boulevards through Pasadena.
Band members from Eastside schools include:
- Belmont High School
- Francisco Bravo Medical Magnet High School
- Eagle Rock Junior/Senior High School
- Benjamin Franklin High School
- James A. Garfield Senior High School
- Abraham Lincoln Senior High School
- Felicitas and Gonzalo Mendez High School
- Theodore Roosevelt High School
- Woodrow Wilson High School
- More than 350 students from 75 LAUSD high schools make up the band, which has been rehearsing at Cal State L.A. and Dodger Stadium for its Rose Parade appearance.
The band consists of musicians who play brass and percussion instruments as well as dancers, drum majors, shield and flag carriers.
"You are going to be representing yourself, this district, your city," Tournament of Roses President Robert B. Miller told the band members during a rehearsal at Dodger Stadium last week. "I know you will play loud and proud."
Growing list of COVID closures
Tam O'Shanter in Atwater Village. Hippo in Highland Park. Xelas in Boyle Heights. These are among the Eastside restaurants and bars that have announced temporary closures or other changes as 2021 ends with a jump in COVID cases.
Newly built homes
Want to start the new year in a newly constructed home? We found three newly-built, single-family homes in Echo Park, Los Feliz, and Montecito Heights.
NOTEBOOK
Now Open
Eagle Rock: Koreatown's Hodori Korean Cuisine has opened a new location next to the Vons on North Figueroa Street. Unlike the Koreatown location, the new restaurant is not 24 hours but offer a menu with yukgaejang spicy beef soup, ginseng chicken soup, bulgogi stir fry and BBQ. Yelp!
Homeboy Art Academy
Boyle Heights: A Q&A with Fabian Debora, a former gang-member turned artist who co-founded the Homeboy Art Academy, which provides arts education and workshops. Says Debora: "What I want to do within the art is to shine light on the beauty that comes from within my community, such as Boyle Heights, and most importantly, the core values that come from my people." Zocalo
GOOD TO KNOW
Emergency Winter Shelter Opens
In light of cold and stormy weather, the L.A. Homeless Services Authority will keep a short-term winter homeless shelter open in Glassell Park until New Year's Day. The shelter at the Glassell Park Recreation Center on Verdugo Road has 30 beds.
If you or someone you know needs shelter, call 2-1-1 and follow the prompts for Emergency Shelter or Augmented Winter Shelters. Go here for more information.
