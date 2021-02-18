Good Morning!

The Latest

Stories from TheEastsiderLA.com

Will Prop 19 prompt more aging Baby Boomers to put their homes on the market? Can low mortgage rates keep buyers in the market despite sky-high prices.? Are there going be more foreclosure sales when mortgage payment relief comes to an end? Find out what Eastside brokers are saying.

The parents of a 27-year-old man are suing the Dream Center over their son's death from a drug overdose. The suit claims the son obtained the drugs from a roommate at the center operated by a religious nonprofit.

Here are three real estate listings we found that are going for under $900k in Atwater Village, Cypress Park and Elysian Valley.

Sponsored by Prevu

Los Angeles has a neighborhood for every buyer, from first-time homebuyers finding their footing on the property ladder to experienced homeowners looking to trade up to their dream homes.

The Eastside of Los Angeles is where developers laid the roots for LA, and buyers can expect to tour historic properties built a hundred years ago or more, many retaining their charm from the past. The team from Prevu Real Estate has curated a list of the most searched neighborhoods that Eastside buyers are searching to start 2021.

Notebook

News and notes from around the Eastside and beyond

Marshall High places third in the LA Unified Academic Decathlon

The Los Feliz school will now be part of a team of schools from LA Unified that will compete in the California Academic Decathlon. Congratulations and good luck!

Boyle Heights rubbish fire snuffed out

Firefighters quickly knocked down a large outdoor fire Wednesday morning that threatened two nearby residential structures in the 2700 block of East 8th Street.

A life's work at a Boyle Heights rec center

Jose “Cuate” Lopez has retired after nearly 40 years on the job - well, not just a job, but a mission: Director of the Pecan Recreation Center in Boyle Heights. Steve Lopez at the Los Angeles Times looks back on some highlights of Jose Lopez’s career - nearly four decades of trying to keep kids out of trouble.“There are a lot of good kids here,” Lopez told the columnist. “There’s a tendency for some people to see the bad side of things, but I always saw the best.”

