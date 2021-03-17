Good Morning!

Welcome to the Daily Digest, featuring the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.

Here is your batch of news and stories for St Patrick's Day.

Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

• Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here.

The Latest

It's all about family at this Echo Park Chinese restaurant

What's one of the perks in running a family-owned business? For Wichhica Nhim of Chinatown Express, it's about being around his parents, he tells The Eastsider. "Not a lot of people are able to work alongside their parents, and it's kind of cool that I am able to do that," said Nhim.

Spiking murder statistics

The LAPD Central Bureau, which includes the Eastside and other neighborhoods, has reported the city's largest increase in homicides so far this year -- up 72%, reports The Eastsider.

Are you ready to build an ADU?

An Accessory Dwelling Unit is a newfangled term for the old fashioned granny flat, garage apartment or mother-in-law unit. Architects and designers from Elysian Valley, Glassell Park and Silver Lake have jumped on the ADU bandwagon with city-approved plans intended to cut down on the red tape to build such housing, reports The Eastsider.

Did someone forward you our newsletter?

News From Our Sponsors

Sponsored by LACFEPS

Sign up for The Eastsider's Daily Digest newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

• Find out more about these public charter schools near you

Sponsored by The Rental Girl

New TIC Community in Silver Lake

This intimate 3-unit community celebrates its history while offering clean, gorgeous new updates in a great Silver Lake location. These classic beauties check all the boxes: in-unit laundry, parking for all three properties, new wood fencing combined with restored iron fencing and gates, new AC & heat.

• Find out more about this community

Notebook

• Metro will hold a meeting on Wednesday, March 17 about plans to create a dedicated bus lane during rush hours on Alvarado Street between Echo Park and Westlake. Here is our story on the topic.

Calendar

• March 17: Pocket Poetics with Leslie K.

• March 17: Intro to Basketry

• March 18: Women's History - Mary Baker Eddy, 19th Century Discoverer

• March 18: Conspiracies Then and Now - Day 1

• March 18: Does Power Dress Have the Power to Change Politics?

Go here for details and more events

Support Local News

The Eastsider provides free access to its breaking news and neighborhood features, including extensive coverage of COVID-19, as a community service. To keep our stories available to all during these difficult times, we need your support. Go here to contribute.