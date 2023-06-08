Hello Thursday!
June is, of course, Pride Month, and events really get rolling this weekend, including Pride in the Park at the L.A. State Historic Park. Click here to learn more.
Now on to today's news.
-- Robert Fulton
📷 Eastside Scene
Echo Park: The Echo Park Lake Lotus Festival is only a few weeks away, but hardly any lotus plants have emerged from the water this year. But on Wednesday, workers (pictured above) placed new lotus plants in the barren bed -- one day before Mayor Karen Bass and Councilman Hugo Soto-Martinez are to appear in the park to talk about the festival. A coincidence? Thanks to Martin Cox for the photo.
📢 News
Fatal drive-by shooting
Boyle Heights: A 40-year-old man sitting in a car was shot and killed Wednesday evening after suspects in a car drove up and shot at him several times. The Eastsider
ECHO PARK
Heavy Manners Library amplifies creative community
Matthew James-Wilson founded Echo Park’s Heavy Manners Library in 2021 to make art books and other expensive and rare reference materials more accessible. But, along the way, he, his co-founder Molly Soda and their staff created a neighborhood hub for local artists of many different mediums.
The Echo Park resident hopes to create opportunities and space for artists to learn and practice new skills and present their finished work. The upstairs of the storefront on busy Alvarado Street often serves as a gallery for artists to display their creations. Downstairs, the space can be used for performances, workshops, readings, and more.
From a folk music festival to workshops for Super 8 and 16mm filmmaking to live figure drawing classes with a falconer, programming at Heavy Manners Library covers a breadth of creative outlets.
“I want to create an environment where it feels like … people … feel empowered to make their own work, take their work more seriously, and give time to their practice in the ways that it deserves,” James-Wilson said.
Programming is open to the public, and membership allows people to check out books and materials from Heavy Manners Library’s growing catalog.
Many of the arts that Heavy Manners supports, like poetry and animation, are often solitary activities or tied to a company or finished product, he said.
“It’s been nice to create a space where people who are starting out can practice and meet new people,” James-Wilson said, “but people who have a career or have been doing their practice for a long time can think of [their work] in the context of fun.”
🍽️ Good Taste
New food hall up and running
Lincoln Heights: The first new eateries opened in the Barranca Food Hall recently. It's a small strip of storefronts with a dining patio on the ground floor of a giant, new apartment building on San Fernando Road and Barranca Street, a short walk from the St. Vincent De Paul thrift store.
Here, you can pick up coffee, pastries, breakfast and sandwiches at Synergy Cafe. Across the patio, in a sleek and colorful food court, TG Express, which had operated on 3rd Street, serves up Thai staples, like Chicken Satay and Tom Yom Noodle Soup. In the space next door, Soto's Cuban Kitchen cooks up Cuban and Mexican favorites, ranging from Ropa Vieja and Yuca Frita to Media Noche sandwiches and grilled salmon. Opening up later this month.
The Barranca Food Hall is at 2020 Barranca Street
-- Jesus Sanchez
Another Burger King bites the dust
Echo Park: You can no longer "have it your way" in Echo Park. The neighborhood Burger King at 1301 Glendale Blvd. near Sunset Boulevard is boarded up and does not look like it will reopen. The fast-food chain's website says the dining room is closed. Meanwhile, the drive-thru and two spaces in the adjacent strip mall are now up for lease as part of a renovated shopping center.
It's the latest Eastside Burger King to close, with those in Boyle Heights, Cypress Park, Lincoln Heights and Eagle Rock converted into Starbucks outlets. However, the former home of the Whopper will probably not become a destination for Frappucinos since a Starbucks operates a block away in a former KFC drive-thru.
Drive-thru sites are becoming increasingly rare and valuable. This one will probably find a taker without much trouble. But what should replace it? Reply with your suggestions.
-- Jesus Sanchez
🗒️ Notebook
LAPD to showcase advanced etching technology
Eagle Rock: Detectives from the LAPD Northeast Division will show off the latest tool to deter catalytic converter theft during a news conference this morning at the Eagle Rock Plaza. The event will feature a state-of-the-art, hand-held, portable and Bluetooth-enabled tool for etching VIN numbers on to the converters. The LAPD will also discuss the use of "Marked by LAPD" templates as an additional deterrent.
👍👎 Readers Respond: Have mosquitoes been a problem this year?
We recently reported that mosquitoes have so far been less of a problem this year. We asked readers if that was the case in their neighborhood. The results:
- Fewer Mosquitoes: 28 (72%)
- More Mosquitoes: 7 (18%)
- About the Same: 4 (10%)
How do readers deal with these blood-sucking pests? Here are some answers:
🦟 "Mosquito repellent and we have a zapper in our patio"
🦟 "Long sleeves, long pants, ugh"
🦟 "Picaridin repellent all day, everyday"
🗓️ Eastside Weekend
By Jennifer Rodriguez
⭐ Featured Events
Los Feliz: From medieval times to contemporary (though still medieval) Hollywood, No Place Like Gandersheim take you on a wild ride through time with the first woman playwright in history. May 20 - June 25. Get Tickets (Sponsored)
Boyle Heights: "Summer Dreams: The Rough Riders Art & Music Festival" benefitting Roosevelt High School Scholars will feature live musical performances, an art auction, a beer and wine garden, and delicious food. June 24. All attendees must be 21 and over. Get Tickets & Info (Sponsored)
Thursday, June 8
Highland Park: Help judge eight performers at Homo Happy Hour Drag Showdown.
Silver Lake: Taste the Rainbow at a pride rave! Dance to some sick beats from cosmic flow artists and shop at a galactic vendor village.
Silver Lake: If you're not drinking, check out Bar Nuda at Casita Mezcaleria featuring a “sin-alcohol” cocktail menu. Celebrate the sober and sober-curious lifestyle and enjoy food from De Buena Planta.
East Hollywood: Check out a Rock & Alternative Music Concert at The Virgil. Do some moshing, buy drinks and enjoy the vibes.
Friday, June 9
Eagle Rock: It's an Alumni Reunion Weekend at Oxy Arts. Alumni can connect and engage in Oxy traditions while celebrating milestone reunions.
Highland Park: Experience "The Italian Lesson," an opera murder-mystery produced by the locally-based Mesopotamian Opera Company
Saturday, June 10
East Hollywood: Stop by the East Hollywood Community Garden for a Summer Kickoff. This free event will include plant-based food and music from DJ Strange Cadence. Remember to bring reusable plates, utensils, and water bottles to reduce waste.
Echo Park: View seven short films made by women at Heavy Manners Library. The films will be on desire, transformation, and scorching heat, followed by a Q+A with the directors and live music by Mikaela Jane.
Griffith Park: Go to a free Home Composting Workshop with LA Sanitation & Environment (LASAN). Learn how to convert old scraps of food to nutrients for soil and take home a free garden plant.
Sunday, June 11
Elysian Valley: Get your Sunday morning exercise under the trees at Elysian Park. Join Yoga Echo Park (YEP) for a Vinyasa class. You can also join via Zoom.
