The Latest

Echo Park Lake will be closing for repairs

As word of the upcoming closure spread, homeless advocates vowed to support the large encampment at the lake, reports The Eastsider.

Keeping Sunset Boulevard cyclists out of the "Door Zone"

There is currently a single bike lane in each direction on Sunset between East Hollywood and Echo Park. But an advocacy group says shifting both lanes to one side of the street along with other changes will increase safety, reports The Eastsider. The reconfigured lanes would keep riders away from traffic and out of the "door zone" where cyclists are at risk of slamming into a driver's open door.

Let it pour

LA wineries and breweries can now serve customers indoors if they serve food, according to the latest loosening of pandemic restrictions on business, reports The Eastsider. Offices, dry cleaners and other businesses can also increase indoor capacity.

April 12 is the day when LA Unified elementary schools begin to reopen but ...

Only about half of families with children in elementary schools prefer sending kids back to the classroom, according to a school district survey. Details in The Eastsider

How low will they go?

The real estate market is red hot but some sellers are still trimming, cutting and chopping prices. Here are three recently reduced properties we found in Cypress Park, Glassell Park and Silver Lake.

Sign up for The Eastsider's Daily Digest newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Notebook

• Occidental College said that two students tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend. One student is in quarantine off campus, the other is self isolating on the Eagle Rock campus in the Berkus dorm along with others who may have come in contact with the student.

• A candlelight vigil was held in East Los Angeles on Saturday where a transgender woman died last week, CBSLA reported. Rayanna Pardo, 26, was fatally struck by a car Wednesday night at E. 5th Street and S. Eastern Avenue. But her family said the incident should be investigated as a possible hate crime because she was trying to escape people who were harassing her.

• The Eagle Rock Neighborhood Council will hold a virtual candidate's forum on Wednesday, March 24 at 7 pm to introduce those running in next month's election. Voters must apply for mail-in-ballots by April 6 in order to vote in the April 13 election.

Calendar

• March 23: Women's History - Mary Baker Eddy, 19th Century Discoverer

• March 23: Neighborhood Science (NeiSci) Tuesdays: S.L.I.M.E.

• March 24: Lincoln Heights Urban Trees Initiative Community Meeting

• March 24: Intro to Basketry

Go here for details and more events

