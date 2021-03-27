Good Morning!

Eastside Scene

Mount Washington provides the perfect perch for cloud watching. Thanks to Todd Frankel for the photo.

The Latest

The homeless have been cleared out of Echo Park Lake

The LAPD arrested the two final residents of the encampment on Friday morning after the two men rejected offers to be housed somewhere else, The Eastsider reported. An additional 182 demonstrators were arrested the night before during protests over the closure of the once sprawling homeless encampment at Echo Park Lake.

City leaders weighed in on the police action in Echo Park

City leaders reacted after police were called in to assist with the shut down Echo Park Lake and closure of its large homeless encampment, the Los Angeles Times reported. Councilmember Nithya Raman tweeted that “a forced and sudden eviction is not the way to move forward now.” Councilman Joe Buscaino of the 15th Council District criticized activists who urged people to “fight back” against police. Councilman Mike Bonin questioned the use of police resources, and called for an accounting of the cost for this operation. And Mayor Eric Garcetti said "I think a lot of people probably who were protesting didn't know that there were only two people last night even left in the park.

A large vaccination center at Cal State LA will be closing next month

Officials are looking at running the site or having other agencies take it over from the federal and state governments, said The Eastsider. More than 200,000 doses have been administered at Cal State in El Sereno since February.

Sign up for The Eastsider's Daily Digest newsletter

Notebook

• “A public park on the edge of downtown Los Angeles never should have been allowed to become an encampment,” said LA Times columnist Steve Lopez. He criticized city leaders not so much for Thursday's shutdown of Echo Park Lake, but for the two years in which the lakeside tent city was allowed to grow.

• LA Times columnist Gustavo Arrellano interviews The Eastsider's Antonio Mejías-Rentas about the neglected East LA Walk of Fame.

