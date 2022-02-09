Good Morning!

Tuesday morning's minor jolt in East Hollywood was a reminder that you should be ready for far bigger quakes.

EASTSIDE SCENE

The Downtown skyline as seen from the North Broadway Bridge between Elysian Park and Lincoln Heights. Thanks to Nancy D. Reza for sharing the photo.

NEWS

Morning Jolt

East Hollywood: A magnitude 2.6 earthquake struck Tuesday morning on the border of East Hollywood and Silver Lake, according to preliminary data. There were no reports of injuries or damage. The Eastsider

THE LATEST

A tough sell for a neighborhood real estate trust

By Barry Lank

Can’t afford a house in Echo Park?

Then how about if you could instead buy neighborhood real estate the same way you purchase stock in a company -- for as little as $100. Though you wouldn't be a homeowner, you would still benefit from rising property values and rents.

That was the community wealth-building idea behind Nico, a neighborhood real estate investment trust with a portfolio of three Echo Park apartment buildings.

Investment Cut Short

But after a nearly 2-year run, the experiment has ended.

Nico bought back its shares from 347 investors, and now the buildings are for sale.

The pilot project began in Echo Park “because of this neighborhood’s diversity, culture, and history of leadership around new ideas,” according to Max Levine, co-founder and CEO of Nico.

“Owning property in their neighborhood is out of reach," Levine said of most Echo Park residents. "By lowering the barrier to owning shares of local real estate so significantly, Nico’s model represented an opportunity for many more people to build financial wealth by investing in their own neighborhood.”

Nico attracted many investors who would have struggled to buy a home. According to a survey, nearly 37% earned less than $50,000 annually.

So What Happened?

To succeed, Nico needed enough money to cover the expenses of a public company and buy more properties. And for that, their timing was terrible.

Nico launched just as the pandemic shutdown began. Thirty tenants received financial help from its rental assistance program. Investors were scarce once the economy went into shock.

Instead of recruiting more investors, Nico staff focused on keeping its residential and commercial tenants stable, the company said in a report.

Lessons Learned

All three Nico buildings, constructed in the 1920s with 84 apartments, are now for sale for $31.125 million. “We are exploring various options for the portfolio, including selling all of the properties, some of the properties, or holding onto the properties,” Levine said.

After learning from its Echo Park experience, Nico might try the investment model again, but on a larger scale to make it work.

“We are developing technology to further democratize governance and decision making for community wealth-building vehicles moving forward."

NOTEBOOK

Superintendent Salary

New LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho begins a four-year contract with an annual base salary of $440,000 in addition to $50,000 in relocation costs and other benefits. Carvalho, who was head of Miami-Dade County Public Schools, officially starts his new job on Valentine's Day. Daily News

So-Fi Landscape

Boyle Heights: An L.A. Times architecture review of So-Fi Stadium praised the work of Studio-MLA, the landscape architecture and urban design firm founded by Mia Lehrer. "SoFi isn’t a stadium with a few gasping trees planted around its perimeter," writers columnist Carolina Miranda. "Instead, Studio-MLA’s thoughtful landscape design permeates the building."

Opening Today

Atwater Village: The former Griffin bar is scheduled to reopen with a 1970s vibe and a new name: The Hi Low. Eater LA says that the owners, including Brandon Bradford of Verdugo Bar in Glassell Park, spent more than a year working on the transformation of the Los Feliz Boulevard bar.

Neighborhood Love

With Valentine's Day coming up fast, The Eastsider would love to hear what you love about your Eastside neighborhood. We will publish the responses by the end of the week. Just reply to this newsletter with a few words and let us know if you want your full name or just first name and last initial published.

QUOTED

-- Boyle Heights Neighborhood Council member Carlos Montes talking about the opposition to naming a street in honor of the late singer Vicente Fernandez.

