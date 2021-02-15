Good Morning!
Welcome to the Daily Digest, featuring the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.
It's Presidents Day. And here on the Eastside there are several sites, mostly schools, named after former presidents, including:
James A. Garfield High in East LA is named after the 20th U.S. President
Abraham Lincoln High in Lincoln Heights is named after the 16th U.S. President
Theodore Roosevelt High in Boyle Heights is named after the 26th U.S. President
Woodrow Wilson High in El Sereno is named after the 28th U.S. President
Did we miss any?
Now, Please read on for the latest.
Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
• Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here.
Eastside Scene
Flowers brighten up this Silver Lake backyard. Thanks to Sandy Driscoll for the photo.
You can share your neighborhood photos by submitting them here or sending them to hello@theeastsiderla.com. You can also tag your Instagram photos at #theeastsiderla.
The Latest
Stories from TheEastsiderLA.com
There was a rollover crash in Echo Park Saturday night
One car rolled over in a collision involving multiple vehicles at Sunset Boulevard and Echo Park Avenue. But apparently no one sustained any serious injuries in the crash, which took place shortly after 10 pm. LA Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart said the department did not transport anyone to a hospital for treatment. No other details were available.
Notebook
News and notes from around the Eastside and beyond
Missing East LA man
Sheriff's detectives are asking for the public's help to find a 20-year-old Christopher Brian Lopez, who was last seen in the 3900 block of Sixth Street at about 11 p.m. Go here for details.
What's closed on Presidents Day
Most non-essential city, state and federal offices are closed today as are banks and the post office.
Support Local News
The Eastsider provides free access to its breaking news and neighborhood features, including extensive coverage of COVID-19, as a community service. To keep our stories available to all during these difficult times, we need your support. Go here to contribute.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.