Hello Monday!

Welcome to the Daily Digest, featuring the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.

Expect more warm days and cold nights this week, with highs topping out in low to mid 70s and dropping into the 40s.

Now, read on for the latest.

-- Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

• Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here

• Support Community News: Contribute today to The Eastsider

EASTSIDE SCENE

Glassell Park: Thanks to Milli Macen-Moore for sharing her photo of a recent winter sunset.

Go here to share your neighborhood photos or just reply to this newsletter, attach your photo and include details about the image. You can also tag your Instagram photos at #theeastsiderla.

NEWS

Lawsuit filed

Echo Park: A man is suing the city of L.A. after he allegedly was wrongfully shot in one leg with a projectile by LAPD officers while protesting the removal of homeless people at Echo Park Lake last March. It's the latest legal action taken against the city and LAPD over the demonstrations. The Eastsider

REAL ESTATE

Eco-Village plans to bring former auto repair shop into its Rampart Village ecosystem

By Barry Lank

The people behind L.A Eco Village are working to expand their presence in Rampart Village. They want to turn a former auto-repair shop into a philanthropic office and workshop with a community garden.

The proposed project at 1st Street and Bimini Place is next door to the apartment buildings that make up part of Eco-Village, dedicated to environmentally-friendly, socially-conscious and sustainable practices. L.A. Ecovillage Institute - formerly known as CRSP -- helped establish the village and the Ecological Revolving Loan Fund, a learning garden in partnership with the school district, a food-co-op and affordable housing.

It takes an eco village

The group focuses on providing resources for small cooperative ecological communities - notably its own demonstration apartments and properties along two blocks of Bimini and White House places. About 40 people have moved to the LAEV neighborhood, according to materials outlining the regular tours of the LAEV.

Several independent endeavors are rooted in the village. The original Bicycle Kitchen started in an unused apartment at Eco-Village. Cafecito Organico was founded at least in part by someone from Eco-Village.

Now, Eco-Village is behind a plan to convert the former auto repair business at 1st and Bimini into a philanthropic office and workshop. Next door, the defunct Teriyaki House restaurant would be demolished and become part of a community garden on the site.

From cars to community

The conversion of an auto-related business is also poetic happenstance for the L.A. Ecovillage Institute.

“A property that formerly was used to accommodate cars and car repair will become a place for the community to grow plants and food, and support the development of small scale, community-based businesses needing workshop space,” according to documents filed with the planning department.

In Other Real Estate News:

The former House of Spirits liquor store in Echo Park is for lease; a Glassell Park apartment building sold for nearly $29 million and a condo in a historic Silver Lake complex is now on the market for $1.3 million.

Details in Real Estate Monday

Did someone forward you our newsletter?

• Go here to sign up for your free Daily Digest subscription

EASTSIDE CITIZEN

Creative Campus

Lincoln Heights: A former religious campus could be approved by the city's Planning Commission this week to become creative office space for motion picture/television uses. The conversion could also include some expansion: "The proposed project also includes the potential development of an additional 10,000 square feet of office and motion picture/television uses on portions of the project site," the Planning Department report stated. The former school, daycare, convent, dormitories, playground, and chapel at 2417-2455 N. Thomas St. were formerly operated by the Carmelite Sisters from 1943 to 2017.

Taix Redux

Echo Park: The City Council will vote again on declaring Taix French Restaurant a city historic landmark. The council had approved the designation last year but was forced to rescind that vote and take up the matter again following a lawsuit filed by preservationists.

CLASSIFIEDS

Text-only classified ads run for 3 consecutive days in the Morning and Evening editions of the Daily Digest, with nearly 6,000 subscribers.

• $19.99 for up to 25 words or $34.99 for up to 50 words

• Go here to submit your ad

WEEKEND OPEN HOUSE

Looking to promote an open house? We can help.

Add your property to our new Weekend Open House section in Friday's Daily Digest. Your listing would also appear on The Eastsider's Open House Calendar and in a Weekend Open House post published on The Eastsider.

Click or tap here to submit your property info and make your purchase.

QUOTED

-- Carlos Morera, Cactus Store co-founder, talking about an upcoming nature show

CALENDAR

Jan 24: Meet Composer & Multi-Instrumentalist William Roper

Jan 29: Evening Mile: The Paintings of Julika Lackner

Jan 29: Charter School Fair

• Go here for event details

• Submit an event

SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS

The Eastsider provides free access to its breaking news and neighborhood features, including extensive coverage of COVID-19, as a community service. To keep our stories available to all during these difficult times, we need your support.