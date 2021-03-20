Good Morning!

Eastside Scene

Mule deer grazing along Zoo Drive in Griffith Park. Thanks to George Flynn for the photo.

Police shot a man after he crashed into an El Sereno home

Officers had been pursuing the suspect's vehicle for a few blocks when he slammed into a home on Bullard Avenue and exited the vehicle, allegedly armed with a handgun, reports The Eastsider.

Ready to dine-in?

L.A. public health officials lifted the ban on indoor restaurant dining this week. As vaccination rates rise and infection rates fall, are you now ready to reserve a table at your favorite cafe? Let us know by taking our Eastsider poll.

Sponsored by LACFEPS

• Find out more about these public charter schools near you

Sponsored by Tracy Do

All Signs Point to Homes in Echo Park & Angelino Heights

A California bungalow, a modern, earth-friendly home and an updated Craftsman for lease are this week's offerings by Tracy Do.

• Find out more about these homes

Calendar

• March 20: A QUIET SCENE: L.A.

• March 20: Promised Land, Hallowed Ground

