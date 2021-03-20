Good Morning!

Welcome to the Daily Digest, featuring the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.

 

Welcome to the weekend and the first day of spring.

Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

• Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here.

Dot Dot Dot

Eastside Scene

Griffith Park Deer

Mule deer grazing along Zoo Drive in Griffith Park. Thanks to George Flynn for the photo.

Go here to share your neighborhood photos or send them to hello@theeastsiderla.com. You can also tag your Instagram photos at #theeastsiderla.

Dot Dot Dot

The Latest

Police shot a man after he crashed into an El Sereno home

Officers had been pursuing the suspect's vehicle for a few blocks when he slammed into a home on Bullard Avenue and exited the vehicle, allegedly armed with a handgun, reports The Eastsider.

Ready to dine-in?

L.A. public health officials lifted the ban on indoor restaurant dining this week. As vaccination rates rise and infection rates fall, are you now ready to reserve a table at your favorite cafe? Let us know by taking our Eastsider poll

Did someone forward you our newsletter?

Dot Dot Dot

News From Our Sponsors

Sign up for The Eastsider's Daily Digest newsletter

Sponsored by LACFEPS

East_NewsletterBanner_728x250 Charter green

Find out more about these public charter schools near you

Sponsored by Tracy Do

TD 728 Lemoyne

All Signs Point to Homes in Echo Park & Angelino Heights

A California bungalow, a modern, earth-friendly home and an updated Craftsman for lease are this week's offerings by Tracy Do.  

Find out more about these homes

Dot Dot Dot

Notebook

• Spotted floating above the skies above Echo Park and Silver Lake on Friday:

Lana Del Rey Chemtrail
Dot Dot Dot

Calendar

 March 20: A QUIET SCENE: L.A.

 March 20: Promised Land, Hallowed Ground

Go here for details and more events

Dot Dot Dot

Support Local News

The Eastsider provides free access to its breaking news and neighborhood features, including extensive coverage of COVID-19, as a community service. To keep our stories available to all during these difficult times, we need your support. Go here to contribute

Support community news in 2021

Support community news in 2021

The Eastsider needs your support!

The Eastsider is committed to providing news and information free to all as a community service. But reporting and writing neighborhood news takes time -- and money. Join the other Eastsider readers whose one-time contributions and monthly sponsorships help pay our bills and allow us to provide you the news and info that keeps you connected to your community. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher

Load comments