NEWS

Glassell Park: A suspect surrendered to police Monday night in connection with the killing of a Rite-Aid worker who had confronted alleged shoplifters. The man was booked on murder and his bail set at $2 million. The Eastsider

East Hollywood: Fire destroyed a 2-story home Monday night in the 1300 block of Normandie Avenue. No injuries were reported. KTLA

THE LATEST

A mother's pursuit of justice is cut short

A year ago 20-year-old Dominic Holden was found shot to death in a car on Lowell Avenue in El Sereno. Dominic's mother, Kissy Martinez, took to Instagram and Facebook to keep the public interested in the case as police searched for suspects. From her home in Oceanside, she posted details of the crime, provided contact information for anonymous tips, and, finally, news of an arrest.

But Martinez' pursuit of justice for her son ended abruptly this month.

A few days before a scheduled court appearance, the suspect accused of killing Dominic died. The cause of death has yet to be determined. Now, without a defendant, the District Attorney has dismissed the murder case. There will be no trial.

Read more in The Eastsider

Real Estate Reductions

This week's Real Estate Reductions features a $4,000 slice on a Los Feliz bungalow; $15,000 off a Highland Park Spanish and a $25,000 chop on a Cypress Park Traditional.

NOTEBOOK

Movers & Shakers: L.A. Times editorial writer Mariel Garza of Echo Park has been promoted to serve as deputy editorial page editor ... David Carreon Bradley has been hired as vice president for equity and justice at Occidental College in Eagle Rock ... Children's Hospital in East Hollywood has appointed Robert M. Kay to division chief of orthopedic surgery.

Financial Players: Dodger Stadium serves as headquarters for the investment firm, Elysian Park Ventures. The venture capital firm established by the teams' owners has invested anywhere from $250,000 to more than a $100 million in sports and tech start ups. Dot.LA

