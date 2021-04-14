Good Morning!

The Latest

Is the reign of Burrito King coming to an end?

The owner of the venerable Echo Park burrito stand wants out of the business, reports The Eastsider. Although Burrito King has been around for more than 50 years, there is no guarantee that new owners will keep the same name or the same concept.

A 70-year-old woman was attacked on a Metro bus

The victim was riding the bus to the Eagle Rock Vons late last week when she was attacked and then dragged through the bus by a fellow passenger, reports The Eastsider. While the victim is Latina, the suspect allegedly used anti-Asian slurs during the attack.

Trader Joe's robbery suspect indicted

A federal grand jury indictment claims that the man who held up the Eagle Rock Trader Joe's last September at gunpoint was also responsible for robbing a total of 15 TJ stores across the region. Details in The Eastsider.

Notebook

• Restaurant on Tap: Van Nuys-based MacLeod Ale Brewing Company is expanding to Highland Park, reports What Now LA. MacLeod will serve up pizza as well as beer in a new restaurant located inside the former Maximiliano on York Boulevard.

• Drive-By Protest: There was a small, brief, protest outside the Echo Park home of county public health director Barbara Ferrer on Tuesday afternoon. Protesters drove in a small caravan and used bullhorns to shout their opposition to pandemic restrictions and demand her resignation.

Orange Tier: L.A. County will remain in the state's orange tier as the rate of new COVID-19 infections rose slightly Tuesday compared to last week. The county's seven-day average daily rate of new COVID-19 cases was 3.2 per 100,000 residents. In order to advance to the less-restrictive yellow tier of economic and other restrictions, the county must reach an average daily case rate below 2 per 100,000 residents, and then maintain that rate for at least two weeks.

