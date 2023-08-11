It's Friday, finally!
📷 Eastside Scene
Atwater Village: The “Muffler Lisa” by Rafael Escamilla at Luis Lopez Automotive on Fletcher Drive. Thanks to Julie Williams for the photo.
⏳ FLASHBACK FRIDAY | ELYSIAN PARK
Will the lights ever shine again at the Fremont Gate?
What the heck is that thing?
This was, in effect, the question from reader Heather Sabin about a tall, shabby stone pillar topped by a skeletal framework at the eastern entrance to Elysian Park near North Broadway and Elysian Park Drive.
"Why the weird shape at the top and the hooks?" Sabin asks. "Did it used to hold a flag or banner or something?"
Short Answer: It was an elaborate, Victorian-era lamppost and monument.
In the late 1890s, this spot was the Fremont Gate, the main entrance to Elysian Park. It was undergoing several renovations, including a sidewalk, landscaping of bluegrass and flowers, and a nearby bandstand.
The plans featured an "electric light tower," also described as a “monument,” of granite and sandstone topped by seven electric lights and an American eagle with a four-foot wing span, according to stories from 1897.
The base had four tablets inscribed with the words “Elysian Park” on one side and “Fremont Gate” on the other. At the request of John Charles Frémont's widow, this entrance was renamed Fremont Gate.
A picture from about 1900 shows the lamppost, which was later moved, in its intact form. One newspaper said that the "the grace and beauty of the design will make the column a striking feature, especially when illuminated at night."
The lights and the eagle are now gone. The stone base is broken where it once said, “Fremont Gate.” Taggers have marred the surface.
Still, it's an imposing, if somewhat puzzling, structure. If only we could switch it on to light the way to the Fremont Gate.
🏙️ Real Estate Roundup
Here's your rundown of Eastside real estate news.
Historic Filipinotown
A five-story, 68-foot-high, 32-unit apartment building is planned for 126-132 N. Park View St. near Beverly Boulevard. Most of the site is vacant, but the project would involve demolishing a one-bedroom, single-family home that dates back to 1903, according to city records. The applicant is listed as David Ravanshenas from Park View Capital LLC.
Los Feliz
Melissa Cobb, a producer best known for the Kung Fu Panda films, has listed her renovated 1920s Spanish Colonial for $11.5 million, according to the Robb Report. That's a huge jump from the $6.35 million she paid in 2019 for the five-bedroom home on a winding road near Griffith Park. But that was before extensive renovations. Completed by architect Charles C. Kyson for entrepreneur William C. Hay, the home appeared in Architectural Digest in 1925.
🏘️ Eastside Open Houses
This week's featured open houses include:
- Glassell Park Contemporary Bungalow
- Montecito Heights Bright Craftsman
- Breathtaking Mediterranean 4/3 Atop Franklin Hills
Good luck house hunting!
🗒️ Notebook
Celebrating Fernando Valenzuela Day
Dodger Stadium: The Dodgers tonight will retire the No. 34 worn by legendary left-hander Fernando Valenzuela, breaking precedent to honor one of the most popular players in team history. Prior to tonight's night festivities, Valenzuela will also be honored at L.A. City Hall where the City Council will issue a proclamation declaring the day as Fernando Valenzuela Day in Los Angeles. The Eastsider
🗓️ Eastside Weekend
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Friday, August 11
Lincoln Heights: Increase body awareness with coach Adrienne Glasser's workshop LA Soma Constellations & IFS: Moving Parts.
Eagle Rock: Get a 60-minute yoga workout at One Down Dog. Proceeds for this FLOW workshop will go to the American Cancer Society.
Saturday, August 12
Echo Park: Attend a free, afternoon performance of jazz duets for saxophone and keyboard featuring Doug Webb and Mitch Forman at Edendale Up Close.
Silver Lake: Looking to get exercise with a group and need some motivation? Head to Silver Lake Meadows for Summer Bootcamp. Get a full body workout with Adam Damper.
Highland Park: Celebrate Popeye's 90th film anniversary by attending Classic Cartoon Confections at Bob Baker's Marionette Theater.
Highland Park: Head to the York Art Walk & Market for some local business shopping.
Highland Park: View the work of artists interested in the beauties of nature, both urban and rural, an opening reception for Mother’s Nature at Avenue 50 Studio.
El Sereno: Missionaries of St. Vincent De Paul are having a food distribution at All Saints Catholic Church. Starting at 9am, come early to get a bag.
El Sereno: Raiford Rogers Modern Ballet is coming to The Luckman. Catch the world premiere of Études followed by an encore performance of Seeds of Rain.
Sunday, August 13
Silver Lake: Bring your friends or come along for New Moon Cacao & Kirtan. Welcome the New Moon with some yoga, music, and mantra.
📈 214 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!
Our goal is to have 300 readers signed up to make monthly contributions by the end of 2023. You can give as little as $5 a month in automatic payments. We rely on our Reader Sponsors to help sustain and expand our staff to provide more of the community news you can't find anyplace else.
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks!
-- Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
