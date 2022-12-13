Hello, Tuesday!
📷 Eastside Scene
Boyle Heights: Students helped paint a mural in the lobby of the Roosevelt High gymnasium last week Scroll down for details.
Go here to share your neighborhood photos or just reply to this newsletter, attach your photo, and include details about the image. You can also tag your Instagram photos at #theeastsiderla.
📢 News
Man to serve life in prison for murders
Lincoln Heights: A man who pleaded no contest to raping and murdering a teenage girl and a young woman about eight months apart in 2011 was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Prosecutors said Geovanni Borjas of Torrance killed 22-year-old Bree'Anna Guzman and 17- year-old Michelle Lozano and dumped their bodies next to freeways. The Eastsider
P-22 captured
Los Feliz: Famed Griffith Park mountain lion P-22 was captured in the backyard of a Los Feliz home, with state and federal wildlife experts planning to evaluate the big cat's health in the wake of several recent attacks on pet dogs. The Eastsider
Phone store owner sentenced to 10 years
Eagle Rock: A man who once co-owned a T-Mobile store in Eagle Rock Plaza was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for running a multi-million dollar scheme to use stolen employee credentials to illegally to unlock T-Mobile cell phones. The Eastsider
Gil Cedillo explains why he did not step down
By City News Service
Former City Councilman Gil Cedillo, who defied widespread calls to resign over his participation in a racist conversation, defended his decision not to step down -- referencing McCarthyism, cancel culture and comedian Trevor Noah.
Cedillo released an approximately 1,000-word statement on Monday, the first day after his term ended. He lost his re-election bid to Eunisses Hernandez in June, months before the conversation between Cedillo, fellow council members Kevin de León and Nury Martinez and Ron Herrera, head of the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor, was leaked.
"I refused to resign before my term ended," said Cedillo, whose first district included Boyle Heights, Highland Park and other communities. "That's not who I am, and I did nothing that warranted it. My life's work has been about fighting relentlessly for those who do not have a voice -- regardless of their ethnic background."
Cedillo attempted to defend the discussion about redistricting, citing frustrations over Latinos not receiving a fair share of representation on the City Council relative to population. At the time, Latinos held four of the 15 seats on the council but made up half the population of Los Angeles. He claimed that the council members were "doing our jobs."
"Ethnicity and income levels are major factors in drawing relatively balanced electoral maps, and we wanted to ensure that Latinos and all communities are represented fairly," Cedillo said.
Monica Garcia looks back at her 16 years on the school board
After years of working with youth and families, Monica Garcia felt that multiple pressing issues in the community’s schools needed addressing. So in 2006 she ran for a seat on the LAUSD School Board.
“Back then I felt there was an absence of urgency,” said Garcia, who lives in El Sereno.
This week, after more than 16 years on the board, Garcia was termed out as representative of District 2, which includes most of the Eastside. She is succeeded by Rocio Rivas.
Garcia’s election to the board gave her an avenue to push for an increase in school counselors and the construction of schools, including the Felicitas and Gonzalo Mendez High School in Boyle Heights and Esteban Torres High School in East L.A.
“We’ve definitely been investing for the next 100 years,” Garcia said, adding she’s grateful to voters who supported bond measures that have made it possible to make these capital investments.
The needle has moved in educational resource allocation, Garcia added. More resources are reaching schools in communities with high needs, but more can be done. There is still a shortage of counselors and psychiatric social workers to address students’ needs.
Garcia was also an advocate for charter schools, referring to them as “partners” in helping the district. It was also a position that drew the ire of many supporters of the teachers' union.
But Maria Brenes, executive director of the non-profit InnerCity Struggle, said Garcia has been a voice for Eastside students and parents seeking educational resources on par with more affluent communities in the district. Garcia “has been an ally to the educational justice movement,” said Brenes, who campaigned unsuccessfully to win Garcia’s seat.
Will she seek another elected office?
“I don’t know,” said Garcia, who ran unsuccessfully in the race for City Council District 14, now represented by Kevin de Leon. “The door’s open. The universe has been tremendously good to me.”
🎒 More School News
New murals take shape at Roosevelt High
Boyle Heights: Students, faculty, staff, alumni and others painted a mural in the lobby of Roosevelt High School’s gymnasium last week. The project is the work of muralists Adriana Carranza and Alfonso Aceves of the Kalli Arte Collective. Carranza and Aceves are graduates of Roosevelt and residents of Boyle Heights. Two additional murals are also going up at Roosevelt by Miles MacGregor and alumnus Carlos Callejo.
Mendez High welcomes new Wellness Center
Boyle Heights: Felicitas & Gonzalo Mendez High School celebrated the opening of the school’s Sylvia Mendez Wellness Center last week. The center will provide health services to students, their families and residents of the surrounding community. School administrators believe that having a campus-based wellness center will decrease absenteeism. The wellness center is named for Sylvia Mendez, a nurse and daughter of Felicitas and Gonzalo Mendez. The couple fought against school segregation in Westminster in the 1940s.
Apply now to Waverly*
🗒️ Notebook
New fight video
Lincoln Heights: City Councilman Kevin de León Monday posted what he said was new footage of the altercation between him and a community activist at a Christmas tree lighting ceremony and toy giveaway in a Lincoln Park. De León captioned a portion of the video, "Reedy lands a punch on me," referring to community activist Jason Reedy. Police are investigating the matter.
Will they meet or not?
City Hall: A spokesman for De León said he will attend today's City Council meeting, the last of the year and one in which the council will elect a new president and vote on Mayor Karen Bass' state of emergency over homelessness. But the council might lack a quorum if enough of the 15 members walk out to protest De León's presence. That's what 4th District Councilwoman Nithya Raman of Silver Lake did last Friday and what new 1st District Councilmember Eunisses Hernandez said she would do today if De León shows up.
But Hernandez told the L.A. Times that those planning to leave are trying to ensure the meeting can continue without them. “There’s a process that we’re figuring out," she said.
🗓️ Things to Do
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Wednesday, Dec 14
Highland Park: Ever heard of yacht rock? If you enjoy studio scene music from the late '70s and early '80s, then you'll probably like Harbor Party. Catch a performance at the Lodge Room.
Thursday, Dec 15
East Los Angeles: Celebrate the end of 2022 with Inclusive Action for the City and enjoy some food and music with the community.
Silver Lake: Learn to make taper candles with candle pro Tina Fine at Women's Circle Chanukah Candle Workshop. Includes wine and donuts!
💡 Good to Know
LAUSD offers 'Acceleration Days' next week
Acceleration Days are designed to help address learning loss associated with the pandemic. In total, students will be given 32 additional hours of instruction, enrichment, connectivity and social and emotional support at school. For students who do not need additional instructional support, Acceleration Days provide opportunities for enrichment.
Acceleration Days will take place next week, December 19-20, and April 3-4, 2023. Contact LAUSD for more information.
