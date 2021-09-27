Hello Monday!

EASTSIDE SCENE

Image of the virgin in Debs Park. Thanks to Katrina Alexy for the photo.

Real Estate Monday

Fairy tale cottages sold

The buyer of the eccentric Van Pelt houses in Los Feliz turned out to be Frank Dukes, the producer behind Camila Cabello's "Havana," as well as music by Post Malone and The Weeknd, among many others, according to Dirt.

As The Eastsider previously reported, the set of five storybook-type houses on Lyric Avenue sold for nearly $6.5 million early last March, after having been on the market since the previous July.

Owned originally by John Van Pelt, a famous music professor and arranger of sacred choral music, the five cottages look like something out of a fairy tale, and each has a slightly fantastical name: Whimsy Hall, Windjammer Cottage, Sea Rover Cottage, Sea Horse Lodge, and Star Sailor Manor. An application has been filed to declare this estate s historical-cultural monument.

In other Eastside real estate news: Find out who paid $8.75 million dollars for Richard Neutra's Lovell Health House; the potential impact of recent state laws on Boyle Heights real estate and the elder care facility that will replace an Eagle Rock church. Details in The Eastsider

EASTSIDERS

• Matthew DuBois of Echo Park had acting roles in his twenties but then went into the legal field to make a living. Now, after retiring, DuBois has been acting once again. His most recent role is playing John/James Jeckyll, British twins, in a new production of “Love! Valour! Compassion!” in North Hollywood. “ I retired 6 years ago and have picked up this passion again,” DuBois said. “Now I get to do it for fun.”

• Paintings and small works on paper by Highland Park artist Abira Ali are now on exhibit at HeyThere Projects in Glassell Park. The solo show, “The City of the Sun Kissed,” is an homage to summer in LA.

• Pablo Villavicencio, who was raised in El Sereno, has been appointed to the newly created role of President at Alliance College-Ready Public Schools, which operates more than two dozen charter schools. Villavicencio went on to UC Berkeley and has worked as a teacher and Deputy Chief for the Oakland school district.

CALENDAR

Sept 30: Peacock: A Comedy Show at Club Tee Gee

Oct 1: Highland Park Independent Film Festival

Oct. 2: Los Feliz Flea

Go here for event details

