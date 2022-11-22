Good Morning!
Thanksgiving is almost here. But before you start searching for that gravy boat, read on for the latest.
-- Jesus Sanchez
📷 Eastside Scene
Echo Park: Layers of soggy signs start to peel away after the rains. Thanks to Juan Garcia for the photo.
Go here to share your neighborhood photos or just reply to this newsletter, attach your photo, and include details about the image. You can also tag your Instagram photos at #theeastsiderla.
GLASSELL PARK & LOS FELIZ
The son of farmworkers now works to help students
While attending Cal State L.A, Jose M. Rodriguez was a successful civil engineering student. But he wasn’t fulfilled. He had doubts engineering was the right career choice.
After working as a teacher’s assistant in a grade school science lab, Rodriguez made a discovery.
“‘This is my calling!’” Rodriguez recalled thinking. “I loved the interaction” with students and teachers.
Now, after many years working in education, the 48-year-old Rodriguez oversees two dozen schools in Glassell Park and Los Feliz as a Community Schools Administrator. Rodriguez is part of a behind-the-scenes army of L.A. Unified School District staff supporting the teachers and administrators on the front lines.
After stints as an elementary school teacher, principal and coach for aspiring administrators, Rodriguez started his current job last year. Working out of the Lexington Avenue Primary Center in East Hollywood, Rodriguez serves as an instructional leader responsible for strengthening academic systems, securing and allocating resources and being responsive to the needs of schools.
One of the things that drew Rodriguez to education was that the children were not all that different from himself.
“I saw myself in the students,” said Rodriguez. “I wanted to make sure (students) know that with more education the more options you’ll have to be successful.”
Rodriguez grew up in a family of migrant farm workers, and, as a child, helped his parents in the fields. He made a point of attending summer school every year, giving him a chance to spend part of the day away from farm work on the Central Coast.
In high school Rodriguez found math and science were his strengths. His math teacher made it clear that everyone was expected to apply to college. Rodriguez did and was accepted to multiple institutions and engineering programs, a field he fell into.
“I feel I was a product of chance,” Rodriguez said. “I was good at math and science, but I wasn’t passionate about it.”
As a Community of Schools administrator, he wants to make sure students know they have career and educational options after high school. He has organized events that send that message to them and their families.
“I want to make sure students have viable options,” he said.
📒 Notebook
One-stop art shop
Highland Park: The Occidental visits Crush & Touch Art Supply on York Boulevard, which has become a hub for neighborhood artists. The space combines two stores that used to be across the street from each other - Crush studio and Touch art supply. “It’s a really good blend of art supplies and art, too,” said Leila Rice, a first-time customer. “It’s cool to see the prints and other kinds of little pieces that people have made and are selling.”
Swan song for guitar classes?
Boyle Heights: The no- and low-cost guitar lessons at Candelas Guitars on Cesar Chavez Avenue may have to end, another post-pandemic casualty, the L.A. Times reported. In-person classes for the Candelas Music and Arts Foundation stopped during the shutdown, radically slowing the flow of customers. Now the owner, Tomas Delgado, is looking for someone to help him apply for grants while celebrities such as Los Lobos member David Hidalgo rally around him.
🗓️ Things to Do
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Tuesday, Nov 22
Silver Lake: Celebrate the opening of Dauphinette's holiday pop-up with designer Olivia Cheng. Drink, snack, and do some shopping!
Wednesday, Nov 23
Elysian Valley: Have some fun at the 16th annual Thanksgiving Feast Show at The Elysian. No need to worry about arguments with family since this is an improvised comedy show.
Los Feliz: Enjoy breakfast with artist and curator, Suzanne Zoe Joskow while she talks about her project, the Community Cookbook Archive. Learn about LA history contained in 400 community cookbooks.
