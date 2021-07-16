It's Friday, finally!

Welcome to the Daily Digest, featuring the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.

There's more warm and sticky weather on tap for Saturday and Sunday, with highs in the upper 80s.

Also, keep your mask handy. Starting this weekend, face coverings will once again be required inside restaurants, stores and other indoor locations across L.A. County.

Now, please read on for the latest news and stories.

Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

• Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here.

• Support Community News: Contribute today to The Eastsider

EASTSIDE SCENE

Only in Highland Park. Thanks to Katrina Alexy for the photo.

Go here to share your neighborhood photos or send them to hello@theeastsiderla.com. You can also tag your Instagram photos at #theeastsiderla.

NEWS

Glassell Park: An employee was killed after being shot Thursday night by an alleged shoplifter at the Rite Aid on Eagle Rock Boulevard near Avenue 40. The Eastsider

COVID: Los Angeles residents -- whether vaccinated or not -- will again be required to wear masks in restaurants, stores and other indoor settings beginning at 11:59 pm on Saturday. The order was issued only a month after most indoor face-covering requirements and other pandemic restrictions were lifted. Since then, the virus has staged a dramatic comeback thanks to the fast-spreading Delta variant and the county's still large number of unvaccinated residents. The Eastsider

Boyle Heights: The county sheriff is asking the public to help find 43-year-old Jason David Jaloma who was last seen three weeks ago in the 1900 block of Marengo Street near L.A. County-USC Medical Center.

GOOD TASTE

A vegan Jewel

Plant-based restaurant Jewel on the border of Silver Lake an Virgil Village is transforming as they reopen after the pandemic.

Jewel will offer dinner service, wine and beer and new menu offerings under newly-appointed Executive Chef Kota Hidaka and Sous Chef Andy Barbato. Jewel, owned by Sharky McGee, opened in 2018 on Hoover Street as a daytime restaurant serving dairy-free and meat-free dishes with sustainable and local produce whenever possible.

In other news ... a Glassell Park bar owner is working on a new place in Atwater Village; praise for a new Cameroonian restaurant in Boyle Heights and a spotlight on some standout vegan sandwich makers (mushroom french dip, anyone?) in Echo Park, Highland Park and Silver Lake. Head over to The Eastsider for details and links.

Did someone forward you our newsletter?

• Go here to sign up for your free Daily Digest subscription

Sign up for The Eastsider's Daily Digest newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

CLASSIFIEDS

Text-only classified ads run for 3 consecutive days in the Morning and Evening editions of the Daily Digest.

• $19.99 for up to 25 words or $34.99 for up to 50 words

• Go here to submit your ad

NOTEBOOK

Classic Rock: Music legend Jackson Browne spoke with the Wall Street Journal about the song "Doctor My Eyes," which he wrote while living in Echo Park with Glenn Frey and J.D. Souther. Browne, a Highland Park native, recorded the hit song 50 years ago this summer. The inspiration for "Doctor My Eyes"? Actual, physical eye trouble.

Hollywood Sweep: About 30 volunteers with brooms, gloves and trash bags picked up trash along Hollywood Boulevard in Los Feliz last Saturday morning between Hillhurst and Vermont avenues as part of a cleanup organized by the the Church of Scientology.

Politics: Steve Johnson, a candidate running in the LA City Council District 13 election, will hold his first in-person public event and campaign launch fundraiser at 1pm on Sunday, July 18 at the Morrison, 3179 Los Feliz Blvd., in Atwater Village.

EASTSIDE HOUSE HUNTER

An elevated ADU

Gail Otter of Echo Park took a different approach when building a ADU in her backyard. The stylish accessory dwelling unit (planner talk for a granny flat or a garage apartment) is elevated to provide room for a garden underneath and take advantage of the views, says the L.A. Times. This ADU is so nice that Otter lives in it and rents out her front house instead.

This and other items about cash buyers and the profile of a typical homebuyer in Eastside House Hunter.

CALENDAR

We have switched to a new events calendar. You can still view and submit events after clicking on the link below.

July 17: Come fly a kite

July 18: Alonzo King LINES Ballet

Go here for details and more events

LOCAL NEWS NEEDS YOU

The Eastsider provides free access to its breaking news and neighborhood features, including extensive coverage of COVID-19, as a community service. To keep our stories available to all during these difficult times, we need your support. Go here to contribute.