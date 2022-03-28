Hello, Monday!

NEWS

City Terrace: One man was killed during an exchange of gunfire Friday morning in what may have been a gang-related shooting. The Eastsider

Boyle Heights: A 27-year-old man was shot while in a car Saturday afternoon and taken to a hospital. The Eastsider

Boyle Heights: A pair of separate fires that broke out near the 60 Freeway on Friday night damaged an elementary school, a home and several parked cars. The Eastsider

THE WEEK AHEAD

March 28 - April 3: Highlights of public meetings, things-to-do and things-to-know about the next 7 days

Weather

The last week of March will start off wet, with rain, heavy at times, and a chance of thunderstorms forecast for most of Monday. Things will dry out starting Tuesday, with the rest of the week expected to remain dry and cool.

Cesar Chavez Holiday

The Cesar Chavez holiday will be observed twice this week, with different public agencies closing on different days:

• Monday: Many city and county offices and agencies, including libraries, will be closed on Monday. LAUSD campuses will also be closed

• Thursday: State offices and agencies, such as the DMV, will close to observe the holiday. Cal State LA will also be closed.

All federal offices and the post office will remain open all week.

Meetings

• Tuesday: City Council will vote on whether to allocate $250,000 to build a traffic median on Allesandro Street near Glendale Boulevard in Echo Park

Deadlines

• Thursday: Today is the last day to file a California rent-relief application.

Things To Do

Tuesday

• Highland Park: Dine on a three-course meal and sit back for a night of indie-electro pop from Foreign Air.

Wednesday

• Silver Lake: Stretch out, slowly, during a morning of Gentle Yoga

Thursday

• Highland Park: Lighten up with a night of standup at Comedy at the Manor

Friday

• Don't believe everything you hear and read on April Fool's Day.

Saturday

• Garvanza: Get your dose of true crime stories and neighborhood history during the Ghosts of Garvanza walking tour.

NOTEBOOK

Politics: L.A. County Supervisor Hilda Solis, whose district includes East Los Angeles, launched her re-election campaign on Saturday. Solis will seek her third and final term on the Board of Supervisors. La Puente city councilman councilman David Argudo, businesswoman Tammy Solis, Kevin Dalton and Brian Smith also filed paperwork to run, said the Daily News.

Echo Park: The latest remake of the movie "Cheaper by the Dozen" starts in Echo Park. Paul (Zach Braff) and Zoey Baker (Gabrielle Union) are raising nine children here when Paul strikes it rich and moves the family to a bigger house in Calabasas. Personal and socio-political antics ensue. Variety gave the film a moderately good review, calling it "pleasant yet predictable."

El Sereno: Cal State L.A. received a $5 million grant from the National Science Foundation to advance energy and water research in urban areas and expand opportunities in STEM education and training. In addition, the school also received a separate $1 million grant to start an in-person bachelor’s degree program for incarcerated women in California.

ONE LAST THING

If the Oscars have got you talking about the movies, remember that L.A.'s film industry didn't start in Hollywood. It began in a place called Edendale, on what is now the border of Echo Park and Silver Lake.

