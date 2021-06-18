Good Morning!

Welcome to the Daily Digest, featuring the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.

It's Friday, finally. Our warm and sultry weather will continue through the weekend.

This Saturday marks the 50th Anniversary of the opening of Soap Plant/Wacko. The Shire family opened the first Soap Plant store in Silver Lake, then skipped over to Melrose Avenue before landing in its current Los Feliz location. Congratulations!

And, of course, we would like to wish all the dads out there a Happy Father's Day!

Now, on to our Friday report.

Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

• Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here.

• Support Community News: Contribute today to The Eastsider

Eastside Scene

Sunset over Dodger Stadium. Thanks to Kevin Break for sharing his photo.

Go here to share your neighborhood photos or send them to hello@theeastsiderla.com. You can also tag your Instagram photos at #theeastsiderla.

The Latest

One man killed, two injured in York Boulevard shooting

An argument between a security guard and two suspects outside a York Boulevard marijuana dispensary turned into a deadly gunfight, leaving one suspect dead and the guard in critical condition, said the LAPD. The late afternoon shooting on the border of Eagle Rock and Highland Park shut down York Boulevard for hours as police investigated the incident. More details in The Eastsider.

How vaccinated is your neighborhood?

Every day more Angelenos are rolling up their sleeves to get their COVID-19 shot. Getting more people vaccinated now is more important than ever after officials lifted rules that required social distancing and face coverings in most instances and locations.

L.A. County public health officials have hailed the fact that about 66% of the county's adults have received at least one dose as of June 14. But, as you can tell from the chart below, vaccination rates vary dramatically by neighborhood. (Click or tap here if you have trouble reading the chart).

On the Eastside, the Elysian Park area (which includes Victor Heights and the eastern edge of Echo Park) has an above average (for LA County) vaccination rate of 77.50%, according to LA County Vaccine Dashboard. Meanwhile, the Little Armenia section of East Hollywood ranks significantly below average with a vaccination rate of 47.20%.

A higher vaccination rate help keep the virus under control.

Want to finally get your shot. Go here to find a location and schedule a free appointment.

Vaccination Rates for Ages 16 & Up

Those who have received at least one dose as of June 14, 2021

Eastside House Hunter

Is the pandemic real estate market peaking?

The typical U.S. home took only 16 days to sell last month. But, there are signs that the temperature of the red-hot real estate market has begun to cool off -- just a bit, said Taylor Marr, lead economist for Redfin.

“May marked the likely peak of the blazing hot pandemic housing market," said Taylor. “Sellers are still squarely in the drivers’ seat, but buyers have hit a limit on their willingness to pay. The affordability boost from low mortgage rates has been offset by high home price growth.”

This and more real estate news and links in the complete version of Eastside House Hunter.

Open House Calendar

• Bright and Contemporary townhome in Highland Park (Sponsored)

Did someone forward you our newsletter?

• Go here to sign up for your free Daily Digest subscription

News From Our Sponsors

Sponsored by Edith Reyna & Liz Johnson at Compass

Mt Washington 3/2.5 with Views

The Future looks BRIGHT ... we’re vaccinated, the Dodgers are back at the stadium, interest rates are fueling home sales and you’re ready to jump right in!

Welcome to your new home! On a street whose name celebrates all that is great about where we are now and where you’ll be happy for years ahead!

Sign up for The Eastsider's Daily Digest newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

• Find out more about this home

Sponsored by Metro

Farewell From Metro CEO Phillip A. Washington

Dear Community Members,

It has been an honor to have served as CEO of the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) for the past six years. The passage of Measure M in 2016 launched an ambitious slate of transportation projects designed to transform mobility in Los Angeles County. Thank you for your time, your energy and your attention on this project. Metro will continue working to improve mobility for the entire community.

Sincerely,

Phillip A. Washington

CEO, Metro

Notebook

• Los Feliz: A Thursday morning fire in the 1800 block of north Kenmore Avenue engulfed a detached garage and outdoor storage before being extinguished, said the LA Fire Department. A vacant home in front of the property sustained some damage, but there were no reports of injury. There was no information about what started the fire.

• Cypress Park: The LA Fire Department is investigating the fire that damaged the ice cream truck of a long-time vendor as a possible case of arson, reports NBC4.

• East Hollywood: Children's Hospital Los Angeles has been ranked the top children’s hospital in California and the No. 5 children’s hospital in the country, according to U.S. News & World Report.

Classifieds

Text-only classified ads run for 3 consecutive days in the Morning and Evening editions of the Daily Digest.

• $19.99 for up to 25 words or $34.99 for up to 50 words

• Go here to submit your ad

Eastside Bites

Here’s a wrap up of Eastside dining and drinking news.

Echo Park: The coconut beef from The Park’s Finest on Temple Street will be offered this month as a taco with salsa verde slaw and amarilla califas chile at the Trejo's Tacos chain, according to Eater LA.

Glassell Park: Eagle Rock Brewery (which operates in Glassell Park) held a Pollination Party for three new beers made with the help of native plant specialists at the Theordore Payne Foundation, reports The LA Times. The brews are infused with fragrant elements of woolly bluecurls, black sage and California laurel.

Historic Filipinotown: After working as a registered nurse, you will find Justin Foronda in charge of the kitchen at his Historic Filipinotown restaurant, HiFi Kitchen. Here, Foronda found a creative outlet where he puts his personal spin on the Filipino favorites he enjoyed growing up, like the chicken adobo his father taught him to make, reports. Read more in The Eastsider

Silver Lake: El Ruso, the Boyle Heights-based taco stand known for its mouth-watering Sonoran-style flour tortillas, has opened a spot in Silver Lake, reports LA Taco. But El Ruso is not abandoning Boyle Heights. It will maintain a weekend presence there and is building a new 30-foot trailer to allow it to serve both locations.

Calendar

• June 18: Zoom Close Up Concert/ Brendan White Piano Recital

• June 19: Pansa del Publico

• June 19: Arroyo Arts Collective present "Fools for Hope"

• June 20: Paul Taylor Dance Company

Go here for details and more events

Support Local News

The Eastsider provides free access to its breaking news and neighborhood features, including extensive coverage of COVID-19, as a community service. To keep our stories available to all during these difficult times, we need your support. Go here to contribute.