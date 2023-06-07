Hello Wednesday!
📷 Eastside Scene
Mount Washington: The hoodies, sweaters, caps and other items left behind at Mount Washington Elementary are now hanging on the fence in front of the school. The owners better claim them before school's out for the summer, and the items are donated to a women's shelter. Thanks to Roberta Tinajero for the photo.
📢 News
Deadly freeway crash
East LA: A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a vehicle at about 2:30 am today on the northbound 5 Freeway near Indiana Street, according to the CHP. No additional information was immediately available about the male victim or the circumstances of the crash.
Commercial fire extinguished
Lincoln Heights: Firefighters extinguished a major emergency fire early this morning on Sichel Street after they gained the upper hand on the blaze that lasted more than 90 minutes. The building houses an event planning business, according to the LAFD. The Eastsider
SUV crash
Silver Lake: A crash outside LAFD Station No. 56 left a black SUV smashed against a traffic signal pole after the vehicle knocked down a tree at Glendale Boulevard and Rowena Avenue. CBS News
HIGHLAND PARK
Fighting gentrification one alcohol permit at a time
It didn’t quite seem fair to Mando Medina when he first started thinking about liquor sales in his neighborhood.
“Back in the day, nobody in Highland Park could get a liquor license,” he said.
But when the neighborhood began to gentrify, new restaurants appeared to get them right away. At least that’s what Medina began to notice around 2018.
Since then, the anti-gentrification activist has been trying to stop new liquor licenses from being issued in the neighborhood - whether it’s a bar serving hard liquor or beer and wine at a restaurant.
The 53-year-old lifelong resident of Highland Park shows up to neighborhood council meetings and tries to get the attention of the California Department of Alcohol Beverage Control, which issues alcohol licenses.
In March, Medina, in polite and direct terms, warned a business owner seeking a liquor license for a proposed Korean restaurant on York Boulevard of potential community resistance.
“You literally entered a war zone against liquor licenses,” Medina said during the March meeting of the neighborhood council’s Planning & Land Use Committee. “The community of Highland Park will fight you at every step.”
Several years earlier, Medina helped slow the process for the now defunct Sunset Beer Company when the tap room and bottle shop attempted to open a storefront on York Boulevard in 2018. As a result, the company scrapped its plans.
“It's hard fighting the liquor license because most get approved by the City, and our Councilmembers - old and new - support these requests,” Medina said. “We have, though, slowed down the process of getting them.”
But can a new, sit-down restaurant even survive in the current market without serving at least beer and wine?
“Having alcohol to serve is probably the only way to make ends meet,” said Highland Park Neighborhood Councilmember Harry Blumsack, at a recent public hearing for a beer-and-wine permit.
But Medina notes that some eateries do survive just fine without beer or wine.
Medina now faces the city’s new Restaurant Beverage Program, which allows qualifying restaurants to serve alcohol without obtaining a conditional use permit. This change may circumvent the public hearings where objections are often voiced.
“It’s almost impossible to fight the city because they’ve already got their agenda,” Medina said. “Our goal is to make sure ABC looks at their own rules, and make them see it’s over-saturated.”
How many places sell and serve booze in Highland Park?
The 90042 Zip Code has 96 active retail licenses as of May 30 for the consumption and sale of alcohol -- including beer, wine and hard liquor -- on the premises or off, according to the state's department of Alcohol Beverage Control. This includes anything from supermarkets to gas-station convenience stores to caterers, restaurants and bars.
In addition to retail licenses, there were 2 licenses for small beer makers or brew pubs.
However, in 16 cases, the same business holds more than one permit. For example, the American Legion Post on Avenue 55 has a permit as a veteran’s club – but also, like many other places, a second permit as a catering spot. ETA Cocktails on Figueroa has one permit for a bar/nightclub and another for events adjacent to the licensed premises.
Here's a breakdown and map of the Highland Park alcohol license holders:
• There were 34 liquor stores, markets and other retailers selling alcoholic beverages to go.
• There were 23 restaurants serving beer and wine but not hard liquor. At least two of these restaurants are no longer in business. There is no specific statutory limit regarding population for this kind of permit, according to Bryce Avalos, a spokesperson for ABC.
• There were 14 restaurants with a full bar serving beer, wine and hard liquor/distilled spirits
• There were 5 bars serving a full line of alcohol could be sold.
• There were 3 bars/taverns serving only beer and wine
🍸 🍺 Are there too many places in Highland Park that sell or serve booze?
🗒️ Notebook
Boutique grocer announces grand opening
El Sereno: El Sereno GreenGrocer has announced its grand opening for June 17 with a celebration from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The grocer's mission will be "to create holistic good experiences that reflect the vibrant communities we are part of." Check out their Instagram for more.
🗓️ Things to Do
⭐ Featured Events
Thursday, June 8
Highland Park: Help judge eight performers at Homo Happy Hour Drag Showdown.
Silver Lake: Taste the Rainbow at a pride rave! Dance to some sick beats from cosmic flow artists and shop at a galactic vendor village.
Silver Lake: If you're not drinking, check out Bar Nuda at Casita Mezcaleria featuring a “sin-alcohol” cocktail menu. Celebrate the sober and sober-curious lifestyle and enjoy food from De Buena Planta.
East Hollywood: Check out a Rock & Alternative Music Concert at The Virgil. Do some moshing, buy drinks and enjoy the vibes.
Friday, June 9
Eagle Rock: It's an Alumni Reunion Weekend at Oxy Arts. Alumni can connect and engage in Oxy traditions while celebrating milestone reunions.
Highland Park: Experience "The Italian Lesson," an opera murder-mystery produced by the locally-based Mesopotamian Opera Company
