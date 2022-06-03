It's Friday, finally!
The Daily Digest features the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.
It was a short but busy week, so I'm looking forward to a weekend break.
The first weekend of June will bring partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid '70s. Nice weather to get out and about and, if you haven't already, cast your ballot in an L.A. County Vote Center ahead of next Tuesday's primary.
We will be back in your inbox on Monday. Have a great weekend!
-- Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
Angeleno Heights: Here's a bit of Victorian splendor to end our week. You can read our 2011 story about the man who lived and restored one of the stand-out homes on Carroll Avenue.
NEWS
COVID: Mandatory indoor mask-wearing could return to Los Angeles County in a matter of weeks, possibly by the end of June, absent a downturn in the rate of new COVID-19 cases and virus-related hospitalizations. The Eastsider
Lincoln Heights: A man was shot and killed early Thursday morning near an RV homeless encampment. The Eastsider
East Hollywood: A fire at a vacant and boarded up home was knocked down in about 30 minutes without injuries. The Eastsider
REAL ESTATE
A rundown of Eastside real estate news
By Barry Lank
Angeleno Heights: One of the surviving homes of Bunker Hill that was moved to Angeleno Heights is now listed for sale at just under $3 million, according to Compass. The 6-bedroom/4 bathroom Victorian at 1032 W. Edgeware Rd. dates back to 1883 and is named after John Wesley Ellis, a Presbyterian minister who commissioned the project. The Bunker Hill neighborhood was demolished as part of a Downtown L.A. urban renewal project. But this house survived by being moved. Twice.
El Sereno: A group that broke into vacant Caltrans homes is fighting to stay even as a lease is set to expire soon, CBS News reported. Two years ago, the group began occupying houses that were supposed to have been demolished for the now-canceled 710 freeway extension. Two of the households have since moved to permanent housing, but 23 other households remain, CBS said.
Los Feliz: Billie Eilish's older brother - Grammy-winning songwriter/record producer Finneas O’Connell - has bought the $4.6 million ranch-style home next door to the Spanish Colonial-style residence he already owns, Dirt reported. That leaves him with three-quarters of an acre across two lots.
Los Feliz: A French Normandy-style home on North Edgemont Street sold this week for $3.45 million - $250,000 above the asking price. That made it the highest-priced home sale on the Eastside in the last week, according to Redfin. The home last changed owners in 2012, when it sold for $922,000.
Silver Lake: A small-lot subdivision with five single-family homes and an attached ADU is proposed for a pair of vacant lots at 2772-2776 Rowena Ave. Each home would be no taller than 33 feet and would include two parking spaces.
Real Estate Reductions
This week's featured discounts include $25,000 off a City Terrace 3-bedroom, a $75,000 cut on an Atwater Village Traditional and a $350,000 chop on a Boyle Heights 5-unit.
