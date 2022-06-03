It's Friday, finally!

The Daily Digest features the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.

It was a short but busy week, so I'm looking forward to a weekend break.

The first weekend of June will bring partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid '70s. Nice weather to get out and about and, if you haven't already, cast your ballot in an L.A. County Vote Center ahead of next Tuesday's primary.

We will be back in your inbox on Monday. Have a great weekend!

-- Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here

 Advertise in the Daily Digest

Victorian Splendor 600

Angeleno Heights: Here's a bit of Victorian splendor to end our week. You can read our 2011 story about the man who lived and restored one of the stand-out homes on Carroll Avenue.

Go here to share your neighborhood photos or just reply to this newsletter, attach your photo and include details about the image. You can also tag your Instagram photos at #theeastsiderla.

Dot Dot Dot

NEWS

COVID: Mandatory indoor mask-wearing could return to Los Angeles County in a matter of weeks, possibly by the end of June, absent a downturn in the rate of new COVID-19 cases and virus-related hospitalizations. The Eastsider

Lincoln Heights: A man was shot and killed early Thursday morning near an RV homeless encampment. The Eastsider

East Hollywood: A fire at a vacant and boarded up home was knocked down in about 30 minutes without injuries. The Eastsider

Dot Dot Dot

REAL ESTATE

A rundown of Eastside real estate news

Real Estate logo 600

By Barry Lank

Angeleno Heights: One of the surviving homes of Bunker Hill that was moved to Angeleno Heights is now listed for sale at just under $3 million, according to Compass. The 6-bedroom/4 bathroom Victorian at 1032 W. Edgeware Rd. dates back to 1883 and is named after John Wesley Ellis, a Presbyterian minister who commissioned the project. The Bunker Hill neighborhood was demolished as part of a Downtown L.A. urban renewal project. But this house survived by being moved. Twice.

El Sereno: A group that broke into vacant Caltrans homes is fighting to stay even as a lease is set to expire soon, CBS News reported. Two years ago, the group began occupying houses that were supposed to have been demolished for the now-canceled 710 freeway extension. Two of the households have since moved to permanent housing, but 23 other households remain, CBS said.

Los Feliz: Billie Eilish's older brother - Grammy-winning songwriter/record producer Finneas O’Connell - has bought the $4.6 million ranch-style home next door to the Spanish Colonial-style residence he already owns, Dirt reported. That leaves him with three-quarters of an acre across two lots.

Los Feliz: A French Normandy-style home on North Edgemont Street sold this week for $3.45 million - $250,000 above the asking price. That made it the highest-priced home sale on the Eastside in the last week, according to Redfin.  The home last changed owners in 2012, when it sold for $922,000.

Silver Lake: A small-lot subdivision with five single-family homes and an attached ADU is proposed for a pair of vacant lots at 2772-2776 Rowena Ave. Each home would be no taller than 33 feet and would include two parking spaces. 

Real Estate Reduction Logo 600

Real Estate Reductions

This week's featured discounts include $25,000 off a City Terrace 3-bedroom, a $75,000 cut on an Atwater Village Traditional and a $350,000 chop on a Boyle Heights 5-unit.

Read More

Dot Dot Dot

News That Hits Home

News That Hits Home

The Eastsider needs your support!

The Eastsider is committed to providing news and information free to all as a community service. But reporting and writing neighborhood news takes time -- and money. Join the other Eastsider readers whose one-time contributions and monthly sponsorships help pay our bills and allow us to provide you the news and info that keeps you connected to your community. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher

Load comments