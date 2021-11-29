Hello, Monday!
EASTSIDE SCENE
Clouds hover over Downtown at twilight in this photo from City Terrace. Thanks to Esther for the photo.
NEWS
Weekend homicides
Cypress Park: A 70-year-old suspect fatally shot a man near the corner of Roseview and Cypress avenues Sunday morning, police said. The Eastsider
East LA: A woman in her 20s was fatally stabbed Saturday night in the 4100 block of Whittier Boulevard. The Eastsider
Body discovered
The CHP reported that a body was found Sunday morning near the Stadium Way exit off the northbound Arroyo Seco Parkway (110 Freeway), across from Dodge Stadium. The Eastsider is seeking more details.
REAL ESTATE MONDAY
New role for an old spice factory
The former Lawry’s spice plant on Avenue 26 in Cypress Park has become a popular spot for filming.
The grounds have served as a variety of settings: A rehab facility (in “The Kominsky Method”), a private high school (“Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story”), even a convent (season five of “Lucifer”), Dirt reported.
The former spice factory and restaurant complex now serves as the Los Angeles River Center & Gardens, under the auspices of the Mountains Recreation & Conservation Authority.
Lawry’s opened a spice plant and headquarters on the site in the early 1950s, according to an L.A. Times article. By the 1970s, Lawry’s had added three restaurants to the property to cater to the thousands of visitors who toured the factory. Lawry’s California Center, which at one point attracted 50,000 visitors a year, closed in 1992.
The city later stepped in to acquire the property, blocking proposals for other industrial uses.
In Other Real Estate News: 'Amazing Spider-Man' director sells his Los Feliz home for nearly $5 million. Plans for a Boyle Heights production studio move forward. And a community garden will replace a defunct teriyaki restaurant.
NOTEBOOK
Opening Soon
Silver Lake: Could this be the Golden Age of gluten-free pastry? Breadblok, which has been baking French-influenced bread and treats in Santa Monica, will open a second location on Dec. 9 in Silver Lake. Behind this operation is the Charlier family, who started making gluten-free food before it was even cool. Three generations of the family have run the business since it began in a farm in Provence, the company says. Expect gluten-free baguettes, challahs, olive bread, tartlets, cookies and eclairs, as well as a full line of breakfast and lunch items. The Silver Lake store will be at 1529 Griffith Park Blvd, Unit 103. Open everyday 7 am - 7 pm.
CALENDAR
Nov 30: Kids Chanukah at the Library
Nov 30: HLP Community Menorah Lighting for Hanukkah
Nov 30: Guitar ensemble
Dec 1: AIDS Monument Rededication Celebration
