El Sereno: New LAUSD Supt. Alberto Carvalho (near the center, in the suit) poses with students at Wilson High after they all registered to vote.
NEWS
Los Feliz: A traveling nurse working at Children's Hospital was reunited with her dog, who was inside her camper stolen off a street over the weekend. CBS2
LOS FELIZ
The Italian restaurant owner who would be governor
By Robert Fulton
Above the wine case at Palermo’s Italian Restaurant, a large, red-white-and-blue poster greets customers: Vote Anthony ‘Tony’ Fanara’ for Governor 2022.
That’s right, the founder and owner of this long-time Los Feliz establishment is running for governor of California in the June 7 primary. He’s No. 11 out of 26 gubernatorial candidates on the ballot. Fanara's candidate description reads: “Owner of Restaurant.”
“I’m not an attorney, I’m not a politician, but I know what it takes to run a business,” Fanara said recently over cappuccino. “This is the reason I’m running for office. When I go in, I want to change a lot of things.”
Fanara's "common sense" platform consists of what his campaign literature calls "4 cornerstones": Water, homelessness, healthcare and crime.
Why not run for a more local or accessible position instead of a longshot bid for governor?
“Mayor, I cannot do that much,” said the 75-year-old candidate. “Governor, I can do a lot more things since I have pretty good experience.”
The Sicilian native emigrated to Los Angeles in 1963 at age 16 with little English and even less money. While in high school, he worked odd jobs before being drafted into the Army and stationed stateside as a medic. Upon returning home, Fanara enrolled at East Los Angeles College to study electrical engineering (and claims to have invented a car that runs on air).
Fanara worked for San Antonio Winery, eventually managing one of their stores. Wanting to branch out, he bought a restaurant on Hillhurst Avenue in 1976 and, six years later, opened Palermo’s on Vermont Avenue, where it sits today.
Considering his bid for Governor, Fanara paraphrases Robert Kennedy (who quoted George Bernard Shaw):
“Some people see things as they are, and they say ‘why?’ I see things that never were, and I say, ‘why not?’”
Tony on the issues:
• Homelessness: Build facilities around the state for the unhoused. Then help find permanent housing and provide drug abuse and mental health treatment.
• Crime: Criminals need to be punished as a deterrence, and the court system needs to be sped up.
• Water: Build more aqueducts with hydroelectric-generating wheels
• Healthcare: “I want healthcare for all, but I want everybody to participate.”
BOYLE HEIGHTS
TigerBots return from robotics championship
By Monica Rodriguez
Bridge Street Elementary School’s first robotics team, which we told you about earlier this month, placed 47th out of hundreds of competitors at the VEX Robotics World Championships in Texas.
The TigerBots participated in a division with more than 500 teams from the U.S. and other nations, said math teacher and team coach Anna Marie Garcia.
The team was honored for their video of the research fifth-grader Leslie Mendoza conducted for her solar flower project. They were also recognized with the Innovate Award for their communication skills and journaling used to document their robot’s construction and performance.
In More School News ...
Los Feliz: Marshall High's Bach, Rock & Shakespeare XIX is back after a two-year pandemic break. The Friday, May 27 show at the Greek Theatre features performances by the school orchestra and Shakespeare troupe as well as the Battle of the Garage Bands. Go here for show & ticket info.
East LA: Garfield High seniors Wendy Cubillo and Leslie Flores were awarded $2,500 Bob Sanchez Memorial Scholarships from DRS Hospitality, a McDonald's franchisee. The college scholarships honor those students who give back to their community. Cubillo will be attending Cal State L.A. while Flores is headed to UCLA.
CALENDAR
- Wed, May 25: Lincoln Heights Farmers' Market
- Thurs, May 26: Los Angeles River Farmers' Market
ONE LAST THING
"Subaru Blues:" The latest piece by musician and songwriter Jordan Hook was inspired by that flying Tesla that smashed into his Subaru on Baxter Street in Elysian Heights. He's definitely not a fan of these and other stunt drivers:
"They do it for the YouTube. They do it for the 'Gram. They do it for all their TikTok fans. They are trying to go viral for the world to see, but a virus is what they are to me."
Listen to the rest of "Subaru Blues," aka "The Flying Tesla Song."
