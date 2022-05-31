Good Morning!
Echo Park: A duck on the dock takes in the view of the swan boats at Echo Park Lake. Thanks to Martin Cox for the photo.
NEWS
Boyle Heights: A protest was held against the construction of a traffic roundabout at the site of the veterans' monument at Cinco Puntos. The Eastsider
Elysian Park: A Los Angeles police officer has died days after suffering a spinal cord injury during a training exercise at the LAPD's Elysian Park Academy. The Eastsider
East L.A.: A second suspect has been arrested in connection with a shootout last week involving CHP officers and sheriff's transit deputies. The Eastsider
SILVER LAKE
Trans candidate Maebe A. Girl gives it a second try
By Barry Lank
After Maebe A. Girl won a seat on the Silver Lake Neighborhood Council in 2019, she later realized that no other drag performer had ever been voted into public office in California. Or perhaps anywhere in the country
Now running to represent California’s 30th Congressional District, Girl could be the first trans candidate elected to federal office if she manages a long-shot win against long-time Congressman Adam Schiff. For a trans person, just getting past the June 7 primary could be a first.
“I think that, even if I don't win, it’s going to move [Schiff] further left,” Girl said.
Girl came to Los Angeles nine years ago from the Chicago area. She came from a loving and supportive family. But as someone who would eventually identify as trans, Girl said middle and high school were a different story.
“If you’re somebody who’s bullied, you can go one of two ways,” Girl said. “You either become a bully, or you want to make sure that nobody gets bullied.”
In Los Angeles, Girl became involved with drag. Her act included political numbers, especially after Donald Trump was elected president. Then she started thinking of running for office.
“I will say I was influenced by what some people call 'the AOC effect,'” she said, referring to U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. “I was really inspired by watching just a regular person run for office.”
In 2020, Girl made her first bid for Congress, coming in third place in the primary.
While running for office, Girl still works as a drag queen and a restaurant server. She is treasurer of the Silver Lake council and works with refugees and the homeless.
As for running against Schiff, it is daunting. He’s a well-funded, 11-term incumbent with a nationwide profile.
But, “Representation matters,” Girl said. “How can we trust that we are being fairly represented when there’s nobody like us representing us on a federal level.”
Here's how to get your fix of neighborhood news and coffee
NOTEBOOK
Power Up: Libraries in Boyle Heights, Cypress Park and Silver Lake are among nine city buildings that will be fully electrified and equipped with solar generation and battery storage capability. KFI
East LA: The Rotary Club of East LA awarded several scholarships and a trip to Paris to several Garfield High seniors. $1,000 scholarships were awarded to Ashley Martinez, Ernesto Barragan, Emily Fonseca, Halle Perez and Alyson Perez. Monserrat Cerezo Romero received a $2,000 scholarship, and Mia Gomez was awarded a roundtrip to Paris as part of the Rotary Experience Project. Congratulations to all!
THINGS TO DO
Tuesday, May 31
Los Feliz: Send your teens to the Los Feliz library for a film discussion on the silent classic, Nosferatu.
Wednesday, June 1
Los Feliz: Hear from an International Video Game Hall of Famer about his years in the arcade industry. Speaker Warren Davis will share his journey in video games from his memoir Creating Q*bert and Other Classic Arcade Games at the Friendship Auditorium.
Thursday, June 2
Highland Park: Spend the evening with laughs at the York Manor. Listen to the best comics in LA.
Friday, June 3
Echo Park: Listen to indie pop music from iamnotshane with Mykey at The Echo.
Saturday, June 4
Elysian Park: BYOB and tag along with family or friends for a bbq and house music from Robot Sunrise and Converse Basin.
Boyle Heights: Looking for a new job? Check out the YAAS resource and job fair for some networking opportunities and resume help. There will even be free swag and professional clothing.
Sunday, June 5
Lincoln Heights: Head over to Plaza de la Raza for a 21-and-over House Music and Arts Festival.
