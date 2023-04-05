Hello Wednesday!
The Daily Digest features the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.
Today, we welcome furniture and accessories boutique deKor to our Atwater Village Neighborhood Guide. Check out our other neighborhood guides here.
Now let's get to today's news.
• Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here
📷 Eastside Scene
Victor Heights: Thanks to Jerry Quintero for his photo of rainbows over the Downtown skyline.
Go here to share your neighborhood photos or just reply to this newsletter, attach your photo, and include details about the image. You can also tag your Instagram photos at #theeastsiderla.
EAGLE ROCK
Former taco joint goes to pot, but iconic sign to remain
By Barry Lank
There is, at long last, a plan for the former site of Ernie Jr’s Taco House after it has sat vacant for nearly a decade.
A cannabis store plans to occupy the corner former restaurant near the 2 Freeway and 134 Freeway Interchange. But the familiar, 51-year-old “Taco House” sign will stay on the property - preserved as a historic resource.
Stiiizy - a cannabis retailer with 29 locations nationwide, including 26 in California - presented these and other plans to the Eagle Rock Neighborhood Council’s Land Use and Planning Committee last month, according to committee co-chair Michael Sweeney.
Construction at the corner of W. Broadway and El Verano Avenue is set to begin in June, and the grand opening is scheduled for December, according to the company’s presentation. The interior will feature a group of ATMs, and a check-in desk where customers must have their government ID scanned and examined.
The “Ernie Jr.’s Taco House” sign dates back to 1972, and is described as a significant example of commercial signs from 1906 to 1980, according to Survey L.A., which has identified the city's historic resources. The Taco House sign will be moved to the front edge of the parking lot, and a mural inside will also be preserved.
A building permit related to the change of use is still pending.
Ernie Jr.’s Taco House opened in 1955, and finally closed in 2014 after 59 years. A plan to build a four-story self-storage facility on the site never materialized.
🗒️ Notebook
Shooting victim identified
Boyle Heights: The coroner's office identified the victim of Saturday's fatal drive-by shooting as 51-year-old Andrew Gutierrez. Police have described the Wabash Avenue shooting as gang-related but have not said whether Gutierrez was a gang member.
🗓️ Things to Do
By Jennifer Rodriguez
⭐ Featured Events
Lincoln Heights: Find out how a Latina dives deep into her California ancestral history in L.A. Real, solo performance piece featuring actress Marlene Beltran. Through April 8. (Sponsored)
Los Feliz: Explore the bonds between two sisters in "La Egoista," a combination of stand-up and live theater at the Skylight Theatre. Through April 9. (Sponsored)
Thursday, Apr 6
Elysian Valley: Celebrate Thanksgiving in April at The 1953 Thanksgiving Show, a musical comedy.
Silver Lake: Spend your Thursday evening laughing, drinking, and playing Drag Queen Bingo at the Junkyard Dog LA. Hosted by drag queen Tiffany Vogue, take free shots, and get a chance to win a $50 gift card.
Highland Park: View the Postcard Parade Art Show at The Pop-Hop. Displaying for 2 weeks, get a glimpse of original postcard artwork from Japanese artists.
Friday, Apr 7
Silver Lake: There's a Cumbiatón happening on Sunset at El Cid. Dance to some cumbia, reggaetón and Latin music.
Silver Lake: Laugh it up at Funeral Bouquet, featuring the dark comedy and singing of Fiona Landers.
👋 That's it!
Thanks for reading.
-- Robert Fulton
• Did someone forward this newsletter to you? Sign up here for your own, free subscription. Cancel at any time.
📋 Have any thoughts on today's Daily Digest?
We needs your feedback to help improve the newsletter
📈 190 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!
Our goal is to have 300 readers signed up to make monthly contributions by the end of 2023. You can give as little as $5 a month in automatic payments. We rely on our Reader Sponsors to help sustain and expand our staff to provide more of the community news you can't find anyplace else.
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks!
-- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
190 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!
We are grateful to all those who have made financial contributions to The Eastsider. One-time contributions are always welcome, but we encourage you to join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors who have committed to making a monthly contribution. Our goal is to have 300 Reader Sponsors by the end of 2023. Why is this so important? Even a small monthly contribution will create a more stable source of revenue, giving us more confidence to commit to expanding our staff to provide you with more of the community news you can’t find anywhere else.
Join The Eastsider 300
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks! —Jesús Sanchez, Publisher PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.