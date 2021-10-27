Good Morning!

Welcome to the Daily Digest, featuring the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.

Today, commissioners will recommend one of three maps that could mean big changes for Eastside school board members and their constituents.

Now, please read on for your Wednesday dose of news and stories.

Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

• Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here.

• Support Community News: Contribute today to The Eastsider

EASTSIDE SCENE

Monday's stormy weather gave way to brilliant blue skies on Tuesday. Thanks to Vincent Foeillet for sharing his photo from Echo Park Lake.

Go here to share your neighborhood photos or send them to hello@theeastsiderla.com. You can also tag your Instagram photos at #theeastsiderla.

THE LATEST

Elysian Valley theater to shine a spotlight on comedy

A nearly century old theater in Elysian Valley is reopening as a comedy venue - and adopting a long-running midnight variety show.

The former Studio Theatre Playhouse on Riverside Drive has gone back to calling itself The Elysian, the name it had in the 1930s.

It's already had its soft opening this week. The grand opening is on Oct. 30.

The programming at the 97-seat theater is being run by a group simply called The Elysian - and the upcoming shows are comedy, broadly defined. Clowning. Improv. Mime. Game shows. Poetry. Dance. Experiments. Anything with some sense of humor behind it, said Kate Banford, the executive director at the Elysian.

“We aim to do comedy, but we plan to do things beyond what people think of as comedy,” Banford said.

Read more in The Eastsider

Did someone forward you our newsletter?

• Go here to sign up for your free Daily Digest subscription

Sponsored by Republic of Lucha

Enjoy Halloween at Republic of Lucha

Republic of Lucha’s Day of the Dead Altar Festival & Competition will take place Sunday October 31st!

The festivities will include FREE TRICK-OR-TREATING for kids, public viewing of the altars and a Halloween after party. The celebration hits off at 3 PM and will continue until 11 PM, enough time to pop in and enjoy this spooky treat. Food and drinks will also be available.

This week's Luchaween festivities also includes rooftop Lucha Movie screenings and Ari de Alba's “LUCHAWEEN Vol 2,” an exhibit of 22 horror/gothic inspired photographs starring Lucha Libre superstars.

• Find out more about Luchaween

NOTEBOOK

Lock your car!

More than 17,000 cars have been stolen in the City of LA during the first nine months of the year. If crime trends hold up this year could be the worst for car thefts in more than a decade. Crosstown

Huizar defense

Attorneys representing former 14th District Councilman Jose Huizar in a City Hall corruption case have asked a judge to throw out most of the charges because they claim his alleged misdeeds did not constitute bribery. LA Times

League champions

Lincoln High's football team captured the Northern League Championship after defeating Franklin High, 52-34. Boulevard Sentinel

Speaking of high school sports ....

LAUSD said about 70% of students participating in high school sports and drill teams (and bands) have met the school district's vaccination mandate. That still means that thousands of students could be sidelined from these activities if they don't comply by Oct. 31. LA Times

Sponsored by LACFEPS

Local Public Schools Offer Enriched Education for Student Success

Public schools like Alliance College-Ready Public Schools, Ednovate, Green Dot Public Schools-CA and KIPP SoCal Public Schools quickly learned that, even during a global pandemic, in today’s competitive college-going environment, schools must offer students and their families an enriching public education requiring resources, services, and added supports so that they can succeed in college, careers and beyond.

• Read more about these schools

CLASSIFIEDS

Text-only classified ads run for 3 consecutive days in the Morning and Evening editions of the Daily Digest.

• $19.99 for up to 25 words or $34.99 for up to 50 words

• Go here to submit your ad

CALENDAR

Oct. 28: Peacock: A Comedy Show

Oct 29: “El Vampiro y el Sexo” (Sponsored)

Oct 30: DíaEastLA @ The Civic Center

Oct 30: “Night of the Bloody Apes” (Sponsored)

Oct 30: Hullabaloo: Halloween Festival

Oct. 30: Star Wars Reads Day!

Oct. 30: Los Feliz Flea

Oct. 31: "Monsoon Wedding" & "Mississippi Marsala"

Oct. 31: Hollywood Drive-Thru Trick or Treat

Oct. 31: Day of the Dead Altar Festival (Sponsored)

• Go here for event details

• Go here for Eastside Halloween and Dia de los Muertos Calendar

SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS

The Eastsider provides free access to its breaking news and neighborhood features, including extensive coverage of COVID-19, as a community service. To keep our stories available to all during these difficult times, we need your support. Go here to contribute.