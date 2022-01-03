Hello, Monday!

We start 2022 with some advice: Watch out for those potholes! In the City of L.A, call 311 to request a repair. In East LA, go here to submit a request.

EASTSIDE SCENE

Northeast LA: The new year got started with views of snow-capped mountains and bright blue skies. Thanks to Katrina Alexy for the photo.

NEWS

COVID Surge

Los Angeles County reported nearly 45,000 new COVID-19 cases this weekend. Meanwhile, hospitalizations jumped by more than 150 for the second consecutive day to nearly 1,800. The Eastsider

Victim Identified

El Sereno: A grandmother who police said was shot to death by her grandson was identified as 69-year-old Maria Regalado. The name of grandson, who died from what is believed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, has not been released.

Shooting Update

Eagle Rock: The man who was allegedly in possession of a knife when fatally shot by the LAPD at a gas station last week was identified by the coroner as Enrique Ruiz, 33.

REAL ESTATE MONDAY

More restaurants and retail for Glassell Park

A ghost kitchen and small restaurant and retail spaces are in the works for a spot at Eagle Rock Boulevard and Verdugo Road.

It’s part of the changes underway in a gentrifying stretch of Eagle Rock Boulevard, where buildings are being renovated, new bars have opened and new businesses have set up shop.

In Glassell Park, a company called Partake plans to open a ghost kitchen, which is leased short- or long-term for restaurateurs testing concepts or offering only delivery or take-out.

Partake wants to convert an auto repair shop, offices and other buildings into a complex with 15 kitchens and a food hall with separate restaurant spaces. Partake Glassell Park is aiming to open by the summer 2023.

The ghost kitchen will sit across an alley from Habitat Coffee, which began in 2015. Since then, other buildings have been renovated nearby:

• The Grant, a new bar, opened in a restored Spanish Colonial building at Eagle Rock and Avenue 35 last summer. A brewery and a Bub and Grandma’s sandwich shop are also planned.

• A string of storefronts in the 3400 block of Eagle Rock have been renovated as creative offices.

• At Eagle Rock and Avenue 35, Coda Equities is renovating a two-story 1920s brick building with two retail spaces. (A nearby shopping center that includes Lemon Poppy Kitchen was remodeled by the same firm.)

• Another firm is remodeling another 1920s structure in the same block, the Gray Building, with ground floor storefronts below apartments.

The rest of this strip remains a mix of residential and small commercial buildings. But don't be surprised if more spaces undergo renovation.

In Other Real Estate News: Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes have sold their Los Feliz Mediterranean for near $5 million; a Boyle Heights warehouse could be turned into commercial condos; and Architectural Digest spotlights an Eagle Rock renovation.

Read more in the full version of Real Estate Monday.

NOTEBOOK

Paper folds

Los Feliz: Publisher Allison Cohen announced the closure of the Los Feliz Ledger. The monthly newspaper, founded in 2005, was delivered to 35,000 homes until 2020 when it converted to an online-only publication during the pandemic. Los Feliz Ledger

