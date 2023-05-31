Hello Wednesday!
This is your Daily Digest Editor for Wednesday, Robert Fulton.
📷 Eastside Scene
Franklin Hills: Members of the Franklin Hills Residents Assoc. gathered on Saturday morning to hang Pride Month and Juneteenth banners on the landmark Shakespeare Bridge. Only a few hours later, however, two boys were seen cutting down the Pride flags before neighbors prevented them from taking all the flags, according to the association.
But by Monday morning, all the remaining Pride Flags had been stolen. That did not deter residents, who hung another Pride Flag while others have been ordered. Neighbors have offered to purchase and hang new Pride flags "every day if need be," the association said.
Glendale-Hyperion bridge back on track for an overhaul
Last we heard, the overhaul of the landmark Glendale-Hyperion bridge was supposed to begin in April 2020. But … well … a lot of things were supposed to happen in 2020.
Now that the pandemic is apparently in the rearview mirror, though, things are happening again for the nearly 1,200-foot-long span between Atwater Village and Silver Lake, according to a recent statement from the City’s Bureau of Engineering.
With contracts awarded in the spring, the groundbreaking is scheduled for the coming winter. Construction is expected to run from spring 2024 to sometime in 2029 - right around when the bridge turns 100.
For commuters, that’ll mean five or six years of traffic being rerouted in various ways, with construction taking place primarily during the river's dry season - April 15 to October 15. At no point, however, will the bridge, which is composed of three separate structure, be closed to traffic entirely, the BOE stated.
The projected cost of the project now stands at $80 million. Construction includes:
- A seismic retrofit
- Widening the bridge for walking, ADA accessibility, and bike lanes on either side
- Connections to the LA RiverWay walking and biking path
- Restoration and preservation of historic elements
- Stormwater capture
- An infiltration basin to protect river water quality
- Realignment of the I-5 northbound off-ramp for east and west travel along Glendale Boulevard
Metro L Line extension to Whittier inches forward
It will be well into the next decade before anyone will be able to hop on a Metro L Line train for a trip to Whittier. But officials say planning for the $6 billion project, which has been studied for more than a dozen years, continues to move ahead, albeit slowly.
Recently, state transportation officials announced a $35 million grant for project design work.
County Supervisor Hilda Solis, who sits on Metro’s Board of Directors, said the grant will move the project one step closer to breaking ground.
“Eastside communities have been waiting for a long time to see this line extension move from a line on a plan to a real connection to our broader rail system,” she said in a statement.
Rather than waiting to build the entire line at once, work would begin sooner by constructing it in phases.
Metro officials are currently working on plans and raising funds for the initial portion, which involves putting the existing station at Atlantic and Pomona boulevards underground.
New stations would be built at:
- Atlantic and Whittier boulevards in East L.A.
- In Commerce near the Citadel Outlets
- On Greenwood Avenue in Montebello
Funding primarily comes from Measure M, a voter-approved half-cent sales tax.
The final environmental impact study is set to be released for public review by the end of this year or early 2024, according to Metro spokesman Dave Sotero.
Based on the Measure M expenditure plan, construction could start in 2029, Sotero said.
👍👎 Readers Respond
Last week we reported that mosquitoes have so far been less of a problem this year. We asked readers if that was the case in their neighborhood. The results:
- Fewer Mosquitoes: 28 (72%)
- More Mosquitoes: 7 (18%)
- About the Same: 4 (10%)
How do readers deal with these blood-sucking pests? Here are some answers:
🦟 "Mosquito repellent and we have a zapper in our patio"
🦟 "Long sleeves, long pants, ugh"
🦟 "Picaridin repellent all day, everyday"
🗒️ Notebook
Pastor champions congregation for 40 years
Boyle Heights: The L.A. Times profiles Pastor John Morett of Resurrection Catholic Church. For 40 years, he has tirelessly championed his predominantly Latino, low-income congregation against community threats like proposed prisons and industrial pollution, while celebrating their significant life events.
Retiree's Sanctuary: A Griffith Park garden
Griffith Park: Jose Palacios, a 70-year-old retiree, finds solace in a garden he has created in Griffith Park, says L.A. Times columnist Steve Lopez. Creating his sanctuary on the steep North Trail, he hauls stones, tools, and seeds. Despite fire, vandalism, drought, and development, Palacios declares it 'the most beautiful park I've ever seen.'"
🗓️ Things to Do
⭐ Featured Events
Los Feliz: From medieval times to contemporary (though still medieval) Hollywood, "No Place Like Gandersheim" take you on a wild ride through time with the first woman playwright in history. Through June 25.
Boyle Heights: "Summer Dreams: The Rough Riders Art & Music Festival" benefitting Roosevelt High School Scholars will feature live musical performances, an art auction, a beer and wine garden, and delicious food. June 24. All attendees must be 21 and over.
Thursday, June 1
Historic Filipinotown: In Peru, June is considered Month of Afro-Peruvian culture. Honor Afro-Peruvian Culture Day at the Frida Kahlo Theater. The event will feature vendors and artistic sets.
Cypress Park: There's a LEGO Building Party happening at the library. Teens will have the chance to build anything with ten thousand LEGO and Duplo blocks available.
Friday, June 2
Highland Park: Deepen your breath and learn about various relaxation meditations at The Breath Shop. This 3-part series will be hosted by Maya Bachmann. Don't forget to bring a yoga mat!
El Sereno: First Friday's Night Market are back! Head to All Saints Church for some music, vendors, pop-ups and more.
👋 That's it!
Thanks for reading.
-- Robert Fulton
