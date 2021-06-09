Good morning!

Dot Dot Dot

The Latest

Metro Bus line 201 sign newsletter

From East LA to Silver Lake, bus lines and stops are changing this month

It's June, which means the Jacarandas are blooming, illegal fireworks are popping and Metro bus riders are preparing for change.

The transportation agency updates routes every June and December, taking into account changes in ridership, travel patterns and other factors. This month's modifications will boost service for many riders -- like those who ride the 106 Line through Boyle Heights and East LA. Many others will not be so lucky, such as the riders of the 201, which passes alongside the Silver Lake Reservoir on its run between Glendale and Koreatown. That line will be discontinued.

The changes go into effect on Sunday, June 27.  Notices are being posted at bus and train stops, but you can also go online to find out about updates to specific routes and stops.

Details in The Eastsider 

Dot Dot Dot

News From Our Sponsors

Sponsored by Metro

Philip Washington 600

Metro CEO Phillip A Washington

A letter to the community from Metro CEO Phillip A Washington about the North Hollywood to Pasadena Transit Corridor

Dear Community Members,

It has been an honor to have served as CEO of the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) for the past six years.

The passage of Measure M in 2016 launched an ambitious slate of transportation projects designed to transform mobility in Los Angeles County. One of those projects is the North Hollywood to Pasadena Transit Corridor, an 18-mile bus rapid transit project connecting North Hollywood, Burbank, Glendale, Eagle Rock and Pasadena.

We believe this project will provide a more convenient transit experience that will reduce traffic and encourage more people to take the bus in this corridor. We also expect it will boost local businesses in the area.

We appreciate the constructive feedback we’ve received on this project, particularly concerning our proposed route through Eagle Rock on Colorado Boulevard.

Read more 

Dot Dot Dot

Eastside People

A new role for Echo Park actress

Hazel Lozano headshot

Hazel Lozano, an actress and teaching artist, is about to star in one of the lead roles in the Los Angeles premiere of An Octoroon, a modern and subversive take on a mustache-twirling melodrama set on a Louisiana plantation. The Echo Park resident, who has performed in America Adjacent in the Skylight Theatre and Othello at the Griot Theatre plays a production assistant in the Obie award-winning play. The production inaugurates the brand new outdoor stage at the Fountain Theatre in East Hollywood, where the performance will run from June 11 through September 19.

Dot Dot Dot

Classifieds

Now Hiring Locals at Dodger Stadium: Looking for your next side hustle, first time job or reentering the job force? Look no further, apply with Dodger Parking for seasonal work during Dodger home games. Evening work, 100% outdoors, $15.75 starting, 18+, must pass background check/drug test. NO EXPERIENCE NECESSARY. Apply here.

Dot Dot Dot

Calendar

 June 9: C.O.L.A. 2021

 June 10: Can We Still Find the Good in the World?

Go here for details and more events

Dot Dot Dot

Jesús Sanchez is the publisher of The Eastsider. He has more than 30 years of experience in newspaper and online journalism and has been a staff writer at USA Today and the LA Times. The L.A. native is a graduate of East LA College and Cal State Long Beach. He lives in Echo Park.

Publisher

