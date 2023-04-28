It's Friday, finally!
📷 Eastside Scene
El Sereno: A panoramic view from Ascot Hills Park. Thanks to Edward Alva for the photo.
📢 News
Man wounded in shooting
Eagle Rock: A man in his 40s was in stable condition after being shot by a suspect early this morning in the 1400 block of Eagle Vista Drive, said LAPD spokesman Matthew Cruz. The victim was walking in a carport area at about 2 am when he was confronted by a man who fired multiple rounds and struck the victim. No information was immediately available about the suspect or what prompted him to shoot.
Suspect bites off officer's finger
East Hollywood: A suspect who was escorted off a Metro Red Line train at the Vermont/Santa Monica Station was arrested Thursday afternoon after he allegedly bit off a portion of an LAPD sergeant's finger. The Eastsider
LOS FELIZ
Goodwill to give way to development
The Goodwill thrift store and parking lot that stretches for a block along Hollywood Boulevard is to be demolished under plans to build a seven-story mixed-use building. The new structure on Hollywood Boulevard between Rodney Drive and Lyman Place would include 181 apartments, 20 of them set aside as affordable.
The 174,021-square-foot complex, which would also include ground-floor retail and restaurant spaces, would sit right across Lyman Place from a similar, mixed-use building that recently opened, the Elinor Apartments.
The architect, Warren Techentin Architecture, has been connected to notable modernistic projects around town, including the blue-shingled Monterey Apartments in Hermon, and the cheese-grater-like Elysian Fields apartments in Echo Park.
The existing Goodwill building and parking lot date back to 1999, according to Urbanize. Marla Eby of Goodwill Southern California said the organization does not have immediate plans to close the Los Feliz store.
Sponsored by DansMyRealtor.com
A truly special Victorian in Echo Park
This enchanting and unique Queen Ann Victorian home in Echo Park was beautifully reimagined in 2005. The first floor was newly built while the second floor was relocated from Pasadena, resulting in a beautiful, cohesive and fully updated home. The intricate woodwork, moldings, and wood floors add exceptional craftsmanship.
🏙️ Real Estate Roundup
Here's your rundown of Eastside real estate news.
Atwater Village
Jennifer Lee, known as Tokimonsta - the first female Asian-American producer ever nominated for a Grammy for best dance electronic album - has bought a two-bedroom cottage for just under $2 million, Dirt reported.
Highland Park
Eleven small-lot homes are planned for 616-620 N Avenue 66, according to documents calling for a reduced front yards for the new subdivision.
Los Feliz
The massive home of silent film director Victor Schertzinger is up for sale for $12.75 million, Mansion Global reported. Built in 1921, the sprawling mansion includes six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, two detached guest cottages, a large swimming pool and four working bronze-and-Malibu tile fountains, three of them original to the house.
Silver Lake
The co-showrunner of "This Is Us" and his fiancée show off their remodeled their three-bedroom, center-hall colonial in Sunset. Isaac Aptaker (who is also the co-creator of "How I Met Your Father") and interior designer Elizabeth Backup had their eye on the house even before it went up for sale. Aptaker also recently bought a Spanish Revival mansion in Los Feliz.
Zack de la Rocha from Rage Against the Machine has returned to the neighborhood, buying a three-bedroom mid-century (not far from the old bungalow where he lived from 2014 until 2021), Dirt reported. After a bidding war, the musician ended up paying $3.7 million for the home, $700,000 above the list price.
🏘️ Eastside Open House
This week's featured open houses include:
- A truly special Victorian in Echo Park
- Highland Park Breezy Bungalow
- Inzio | Glassell Park
Good luck house hunting!
⏳ FLASHBACK FRIDAY | GRIFFITH PARK
When Griffith Park had a Japanese internment camp during World War II
On Dec. 7, 1941, the FBI fruitlessly searched George Kumemaro Uno’s South Central home for contraband, then hauled him away. His wife and 10 children had no idea where the 54-year-old government entomologist had been taken, according to a 1973 interview with one of his children. But after about three weeks, an anonymous phone tip guided them to the former Civilian Conservation Corps camp in Griffith Park.
This northwest pocket of the park now hosts the Travel Town Railroad Museum. But with the outbreak of World War II, this place was turned into the Griffith Park Internment Camp, the first stop for people of Japanese descent and others who were being sent to long-term detention centers and prison camps without any legal proceedings. An educational sign was unveiled there last week to mark the location and provide information about the camp.
The Uno family found a crowd of Japanese-born men behind double fences of galvanized mesh wire topped with barbed wire and floodlights, and with sentry stations at each corner, according to the Densho Encyclopedia.
Uno’s children stood outside chanting his name until he emerged from the crowd. Then they threw supplies for him over the barriers - soap, toothpaste, a shaving kit. Somehow, the MPs didn’t stop them.
The public was told little if anything about this stockade. In early 1942, Uno and the others were sent to permanent facilities. After another anonymous phone tip, the Uno family saw their father and the other men, now dressed in fatigues, when Army trucks delivered them to a train station in Glendale.
“All of those men looked so aged and tired, said Uno's daughter, Amy Uno Ishii, in an oral history. "When we saw our father, we just couldn't help but cry because the change in so short a time had been so drastic."
Various detainees remained until the summer of 1943, when the military put the stockade to other uses, Densho said. It became public parkland again in 1947, the same year George Uno finally left custody.
By then, his family was living in a Quonset hut behind Griffith Park at the Rodger Young Village housing project, Ishii said. Uno ended the war where he started it, at Griffith Park.
🎭 Arts News
Renowned scenic designer John Iacovelli dies
Atwater Village: John Iacovelli, a renowned scenic designer for stage and screen, died earlier this month at the age of 64 following a battle with cancer, the L.A. Times reported. The Atwater Village resident was a beloved collaborator in the Los Angeles theatre community for many decades, with a career spanning more than 40 years and at least 300 stage productions. “His death represents an incalculable loss for L.A.’s theatre community," said Times theatre critic Charles McNulty.
A tale of family, gang Violence, and gentrification
Boyle Heights: CASA 0101 Theater presents the premiere of "Favorite Cousins," a modern drama exploring gang violence and gentrification in Santa Monica, according to Broadway World. The story follows two estranged cousins reuniting after their grandmother's death, dealing with loss and a changing neighborhood. Special guest speakers will appear after each Sunday matinee performance. The play runs April 28 - May 21.
Notes ....
Echo Park artist Gajin Fujita has a solo exhibition called “True Colors” at the L.A. Louver in Venice, with art that "blends Edo-era Japanese imagery with L.A. street art," says ArtNet ... Echo Park musician Shana Sarett has released a new single, "Cold in L.A." She talks to Flaunt about the song and her first music video.
🗓️ Things to Do
By Jennifer Rodriguez
⭐ Featured Events
Hollywood: Enjoy delicious cuisine, cocktails, live music and more while raising money to help end homelessness at The Taste of Home Festival. Saturday, April 29. (Sponsored)
Saturday, Apr 29
Griffith Park: Street Food Cinema is back! Bring a blanket and watch the 2023 Oscar-winning movie Everything Everywhere All At Once at The Autry.
Glassell Park: Brush up on your gaming skills and head to Denny's for board and card games. Come alone, or bring a friend for some afternoon fun.
Elysian Heights: Support student art galleries at the Art in Motion – Arts Festival. Catch student performances and take part in art workshops with family.
Sunday, Apr 30
Highland Park: Attend the final day of the Golden Years: Weighing Philippine Martial Law exhibit at Avenue 50 Studio. The photo exhibit, covering the years from 1972 – 1981, is curated by Victor Barnuevo Velasco.
Lincoln Heights: Skip brunch and check out Benny Boy Brewing’s first-ever Crawfish Boil! Feast on authentic Louisiana crawfish and shrimp while drinking beer or cider.
Chinatown: The ninth annual Bob Baker Day, celebrating the 60-year-old Eastside marionette theater. The event is free (though a donation is suggested), running from 10 am to 5 pm at L.A. State Historic Park.
