Eastside Scene
Silver Lake: A pre-dawn moon is reflected in the waters of the Silver Lake Reservoir. Thanks to Pablo Prietto for the photo.
News
Police seek stabbing suspect
El Sereno: Homicide detectives are asking the public to help find a man suspected of two stabbings last Friday, including an attack that left a 17-year-old Wilson High senior dead. The LAPD released surveillance footage of the suspect approaching Xavier Daniel Chavarin on the sidewalk in the 4500 block of Valley Boulevard on Friday afternoon and stabbing the student multiple times with a large knife. The Eastsider
CYPRESS PARK
Market triumphs in SNAP ordeal
By Barry Lank
When a store wants to accept food stamps, what hoops must it jump through?
For Golden Poppy Market on Cypress Avenue, it meant spending a year wrestling with bureaucracy before finally contacting their congressman.
“You have no idea how thrilled we are to be able to offer this to folks,” the store said on Instagram after it finally got approval to accept EBT payments. “It feels like such a big relief!”
Accepting SNAP EBT was part of the store’s business plan from the beginning, even though its stock includes fine cheeses and other gourmet products, according to Brian Wotring, the store’s buyer and one of its co-owners.
“Our top priority was making sure that folks could do a complete shop,” Wotring said - with stock that also includes detergent, cleaners, paper towels and toilet paper.
Whatever they had on the shelves, there was plenty of it on July 7, 2022, when an inspector from a U.S. Department of Agriculture contractor was supposed to check out the place, Wotring said. His wife - fellow store owner Michelle Juliette Carr - was working at the store that day. But she saw no sign of an inspector, Wotring said.
Nonetheless, the store got a note on July 13 saying they had been found ineligible to become a SNAP retailer, according to emails that Wotring forwarded to the Eastsider.
Wotring later received a copy of the store review consent form, which was supposed to be signed by a store owner. In the signature space for the owner, however, it was signed by the inspector himself.
Emails from the case manager at the USDA said the store’s only recourse was to wait 180 days, then refile the application. By then, the application process had already dragged on for a year, and, of course, the pandemic also caused delays. The store had to apply again, Wotring said.
What happened? There may have been a mix-up over what store was supposed to be visited, according to a USDA spokesperson. The matter is currently under review.
In any case, after the inspection that no one saw, Wotring contacted his congressman, Rep. Jimmy Gomez, whose office then sent an inquiry to the USDA.
“Within a week, we received an actual EBT/SNAP inspection and passed with flying colors,” Wotring said.
Now the store has EBT customers buying … what everybody is buying.
“Lots of organic produce and just about everything you could imagine,” Wotring said.
Readers Respond
Readers speak out on cruising restrictions
We recently asked if you would support a state law that would remove local restrictions on cruising, including those on Whittier Boulevard. Our Poll Results: 123 were in favor, 98 were opposed.
We received many passionate comments on both sides of the issue:
"I do NOT want the state to regulate local cities or counties ability to control their streets. I am not anti cruising. I do feel it is best done in a controlled environment. In a place where there are restrooms and places to sit.Traffic can flow smoothly and there is open space to park and enjoy the atmosphere and cars." -- Martha C.
"People have been discriminated and segregated for far too long just because they wanted to drive their car on the boulevard. It's an old outdated law against Chicanos. Let's legalize cruising once and for all." -- Anonymous
"It’s a beautiful past time for communities to come together and keep cultures alive and showing our younger children a piece of history through cruising beautiful vehicles." -- Ramona M.
"We have already seen the nuissance activity caused by cruising these past two years. These so called lowrider clubs come from outside of our community and do not respect our community - they leave it worse off." -- Kristie
"We shouldn’t be banned by those people that have no patience driving thru traffic. I guess they forgot LA County is known for traffic jams. If you know they cruise on a certain day why not avoid the area let us enjoy what we are passionate for." -- James S.
"Cruising is not the problem. The problem is the people that aren't in cars loitering in the streets and parking lots. These folks inevitably start drinking alcohol and using drugs and leave their trash behind. Also, urinating in public is another issue." -- Anonymous
"Let car enthusiasts socialize, share, befriend & have a cultural hobby. It's not just a spare time thing. Low riders run in our blood. Don't downplay what we see as our arte fabuloso." -- Marie
Eastside Business | Atwater Village
Showroom and design studio opens
Furniture and accessories store deKor has combined its boutique, showroom and design studio into a new 2,500-square-foot space in Atwater Village. Owner Isabelle Dahlin, who opened her first store in Echo Park, offers a wide range of mid-century and 19th-century furniture, vintage art, lighting, textiles, ceramics, rugs and architectural salvage sourced from around the world.
Customers can custom order furniture from deKor's in-house designed line or schedule appointments for interior design and landscaping services. The shop also features clothing and jewelry from established designers like MOTHER denim and wellness products from Anima Mundi Herbals. deKor is at 3183 Glendale Blvd.
Things to Do
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Thursday, Mar 9
Highland Park: Sid the Cat joins Bob Baker's Marionette Theater for School House Rocks. Catch the evening show and listen to music from Jonny Kosmo and Paint.
Highland Park: Come see who will win the Drag Showdown and be crowned the reigning queen of Highland Park.
Friday, Mar 10
Eagle Rock: Listen to live worldly jazz and original compositions at The Harmony Room from the Greg Porée Group.
Silver Lake: Dress for the decade at 2000s night. Dance to jams from the early 2000s and mid-2010s at Los Globos.
