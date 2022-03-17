Good Morning!

The U.S. Census says that less than 4% of L.A. County residents are of Irish ancestry. But there will still be lots of celebrating today given all the Irish-themed bar and restaurant specials. Happy St. Patrick's Day to all!

Highland Park: Morning in the garden. Thanks to Richard Barron for sharing the photo.

NEWS

Eagle Rock: A 28-year-old man charged with arson and other counts stemming from an August 2019 brush fire that burned 45 acres was placed in a mental health diversion program. The Eastsider

One of L.A. oldest restaurants is still going strong after a century

By Robert Fulton

When Lawrence Frank co-founded a fairytale-like restaurant in 1922, there’s no way he could have anticipated that patrons would still be enjoying his passion project a century later: The Tam O’Shanter.

“To see it succeed and thrive and carry on into its hundredth year, I think he’d be incredibly proud of what we’ve been able to do,” said Ryan Wilson, CEO of Lawry’s Restaurants and Frank’s great-grandson.

Today, the Tam O'Shanter in Atwater Village kicks off its 100-year birthday with a St. Patrick's Day party, featuring live music, plenty of green beer, and 1,000 pounds of corned beef and cabbage. The celebration continues throughout the year with whiskey tastings, the release of a coffee table book and other happenings.

John Lindquist has been General Manager of the Tam O’Shanter for 12 years. The key to the restaurant's success, he says, is a sense of family connecting owners, staff and guests.

“There is an extreme sense of ownership among all my co-workers, that they have this piece of history that they’re stewarding for whatever time that they’ve been here,” Lindquist said. “It’s that type of camaraderie and family that shows through to the guests coming in day in and day out.”

Lawrence Frank and Walter Van de Kamp, founders of Van de Kamp’s Holland Dutch Bakeries (you can still find the Van de Kamp Bakery building in Glassell Park) opened what was first called Montgomery’s Country Inn in 1922. They later renamed the roadside restaurant on Los Feliz Boulevard for a Robert Burns poem “Tam O’Shanter.”

The owners commissioned a set designer - how Hollywood - to design the Tam O’Shanter Inn, which was once a popular haunt of Walt Disney, who lived and worked nearby. Frank and Van de Kamp eventually opened the Lawry’s restaurant chain, and the family still owns the Tam.

Wilson got his start in the family business as a chef at the Tam O’Shanter while in college, working the line on Friday nights. He eventually became the Executive Chef of Lawry’s Restaurants before being named CEO in 2020. He credits the Tam’s hospitality and accessibility for its longevity.

“I think that’s something my great grandfather really would recognize,” Wilson said. “He wanted this to be a restaurant for everyone.”

What does a unicorn have to do with picking up trash?

As Elaine Gale of the Silverlake Trash Club explains it, their mascot is a unicorn because "this is a magical neighborhood and they have a built-in trash grabber." Good point!

Members of the club have been meeting monthly to pick up trash together, says Gale. She founded the group last summer after she began picking up trash to cope with the pandemic. So far, the Silverlake Trash Club has picked up about 500 bags of garbage. Local businesses donate gelato (this is Silver Lake, after all) and coffee to volunteers.

The next clean up is this Saturday, March 19th from 9-11 am.

The club has also started a GoFundMe fundraiser to help buy equipment and supplies.

Sponsored by About ... Productions

Adobe Punk: A theatrical zine with music opens this weekend at Plaza de la Raza in Los Angeles

Set in the early 1980s in working-class Bell Gardens, three young punk musicians from disparate cultures squat in a vacant house. As the trio builds its punk songbook, and a life-size zine, they define their artistic identity and find their place in the musical and historic landscape of L.A.

Go here for show and ticket information:

"Adobe Punk" - WORLD PREMIERE Tickets, Los Angeles | Eventbrite

