EASTSIDE SCENE

Echo Park: You can't walk a block around here without coming across a coffee shop. Photo by Jesús Sanchez.

NEWS

Griffith Park ponies

Councilmember Nithya Raman wants a report on the health and well-being of the animals at the Griffith Park Pony Rides after animal-rights activists protested at the attraction. They claim the ponies are being overworked, but the owner of the attraction says he has been the victim of "outrageous claims and verbal abuse to my customers." The Eastsider

The LATEST

Striking a chord with guitar lovers

Dunable Guitar Shop in Echo Park is a progression of Sacha Dunable’s passion for the instrument.

He founded the prog-metal band Intronaut in 2004 (still going strong), and started making guitars out of a garage in the Valley in 2011. That evolved into a 4,000-square foot manufacturing center in Bell Gardens, where most of Dunable’s five guitar lines are made.

In June, Dunable opened the first showroom for his eponymous guitar brand on Sunset Boulevard.

Sacha grew up in Santa Monica but now calls Echo Park home. “I’ve just always loved this particular sub area of the side of town,” he said. “Everything good is here. All of the good restaurants, music venues, everything.”

Sacha talks more about his business in a Q&A:

Why did you open a guitar shop in Echo Park?

I live just around the corner. In the back of my mind I’m like “that would be a really great place for a guitar shop.” I felt this would be a cool place to do what is basically a showroom for our brand. It’s a place for people to come and see our guitars in person.

What motivated you to get into this business?

There’s a lot of years where you’re not really earning a great living from touring and whatnot. At a certain point, I started to get into the repair aspect of guitar stuff. It allowed me to earn a living in between doing all that.

After a few years, I started making guitars for myself and my bandmates.

I started off with basically nothing, a toolbox full of screwdrivers. There was a lot of learning, messed up a bunch of times and finally learned how to do it properly.

What’s your inspiration for guitar design?

They do kind of resemble aspects of other classic guitars. I’m just a fan of guitar aesthetics and different things you can play around with.

Do you expect foot traffic, people to pop in?

That’s just not how guitar sales are done these days. I think those kinds of people might go to Guitar Center and browse. People who come here are locals for sure - we have a great repair tech here. We have all the accessories you could ever want.

How do you balance this responsibility with your band responsibility?

I think we enjoy just making the music a little more than the grind of touring life.

-- By Robert Fulton

NOTEBOOK

Road Rage

Atwater Village: ABC7 says that a shooting at Dover Street and Edenhurst Avenue last month was apparently a case of road rage. Shots rang out in the wake of an argument, and motorist Ricardo Maciel said his windshield was hit by a gun shot. So was a nearby home. But no one was injured.

School upgrade

East Los Angeles: Garfield High's athletics fields will receive about $8.5 million in improvements, according to school board member Mónica García. Upgrades include synthetic turf, goal posts, a scoreboard, a rubberized running track, fencing, furnishings and fixtures.

Xmas trees

Glassell Park: The Mount Eagle Christmas Tree Lot on Eagle Rock Boulevard is among the L.A. Times’ “23 places across Southern California to pick up the perfect Christmas tree.” Mount Eagle offers Douglas, Noble and Nordmann firs.

York Park

Highland Park: Many locals worry about potential toxic soil at York Park, which opened six years ago on the site of an old gas station, L.A. Taco reported. A 2011 government water quality report said the site didn't threaten the public, and city agencies said the same thing recently. However, the neighborhood council wants more testing, and some residents are raising money to do the same.

CALENDAR

Dec 9: Deck the Hall & Oates: A Hi-Impact Holiday Party

Dec 11 : Plaza de la Raza’s Annual Holiday Art Sale

Dec 11: “Posada Del Mal” (Sponsored)

Dec 12: Lincoln Heights Holiday Parade

Dec 12: Scrabble at the library

Dec 12: Atwater Village Tree Lighting Street Festival (Sponsored)

Dec 12: Afro-Latin Ensemble

