Our mild summer weather will continue into the weekend, with highs in the low to mid 80s. Very nice.
-- Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
Eastside Scene
Echo Park: Thanks to Shawn Sites for the photo of the Chinese garden at Barlow Hospital.
News
Hermon: Freeway lanes were shut down after a brush fire broke out on a steep hillside this afternoon next to the Arroyo Seco Parkway. It's the same hill that was scorched by a fire in June. The Eastsider
Boyle Heights: A police officer pleaded no contest to the on-duty assault of a trespassing suspect on Houston Street that was captured on video. The victim, who sued the City, said he was assaulted and held overnight in jail for no legal reason. The Eastsider
El Sereno: Cal State L.A. President William A. Covino announced that he will retire next June after heading the university for a decade. The Eastsider
Real Estate Roundup
Los Feliz
Celebrity hairstylist Kristin Ess bought a four-bedroom English Tudor for $4.6 million, Dirt reported. Ess paid the asking price for the home, hidden behind tall hedges in the exclusive Oaks section. In addition to serving Hollywood clients, Ess' brand of beauty products are sold at Target and have generated more than $100 million in sales, says Dirt. She has posted photos of her home on an Instagram account called The_Essate.
The passing of Olivia Newton-John prompted Dirt to look at an old home that appeared in "Grease," the 1978 movie in which she starred with John Travolta. The 111-year-old Craftsman on Kingswell Avenue, is now a four-plex apartment. In the film, the property is where the movie's character Frenchy hosted a slumber party for her fellow "Pink Ladies" from Rydell High.
Silver Lake
A 38-unit residential building along Benton Way has changed ownership, according to Redfin. The 99-bedroom building at 528 N Benton Way sold last week for $10.7 million
Eastside Open House
This week's featured open house include:
- Los Feliz Mid-Century With Backyard Garden Oasis
- El Sereno Bungalow for $799,000
- Inviting Cypress Park Townhouse
- Private Echo Park Bungalow
- Secluded Highland Park Bungalow
- Spectacular New Silver Lake Home
Real Estate Reductions
This week's discounts include $39,000 off an East LA bungalow, a $31,000 cut on a Los Feliz condo and a $94,000 chop on a Mount Washington 5-bedroom.
Things To Do
- Friday: Summer Biergarten | Cypress Park
- Saturday: Pet Wellness Day | East LA
- Sunday: CicLAvia | East Hollywood
One Last Thing
What Do You Call It: We prefer to use the name "Arroyo Seco Parkway" when referring to L.A.'s oldest freeway, which runs through Northeast L.A. But many call it the Pasadena Freeway. Others just say The 110. What do you call it?
