The Santa Ana winds are expected to heat things up into the mid 80s today and Saturday before cooling down on Sunday.

Are you curious about those 8-foot x 8-foot cabins for the homeless popping up around town? Then you might want to go to this weekend's Open House at the Arroyo Seco Tiny Home Village in Highland Park, where more than 100 of the prefab structures have been set up.

Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

NEWS

House Fire

Firefighters were dispatched this morning to a vacant home on fire in the 2500 block of Folsom Street in Boyle Heights. LAFD

Missing woman

The LAPD is asking the public to help find a 78-year-old woman suffering from dementia who was last seen on Oct. 10 near Humboldt Street in Lincoln Heights. LAPD

THE LATEST

Get Those Costumes & Altars Ready

After the pandemic shook up Halloween plans last year, Dr. Fauci has given outdoor celebrations this year the green light. We’ve rounded up the best Día de Los Muertos and Halloween events on the Eastside and beyond to celebrate the season.

Here's a sample of ongoing events:

Bob Baker Marionette Theater’s Hallowe'en Spootackular | Highland Park

More than 100 witches, skeletons, vampires and other frightful puppets will perform in this one-hour, family-friends "boo-sical revue."

Boo at the L.A. Zoo | Griffith Park

Stroll through the L.A. Zoo like you've never seen it before — full of spooky decorations, creepy crafts and concoctions and magical weekend performances and tours!

Electric Dusk Drive-In Halloween Movies | Glendale

Stop by Los Angeles' longest-running, pop-up drive-thru theater for a month of spooky films like "Beetlejuice," "Scream," and "Hocus Pocus" for a range of different ages.

"Everything Connected: Land, Body, Cosmos" | Boyle Heights

An in-person Día de los Muertos exhibition at Self Graphics & Arts showcases the work of nine visual and nine performative artists

More fun and frightful events in The Eastsider

Scholarship winners

They are still a few years away from graduating but two Eastside 10th graders have been awarded $20,000 college scholarships.

Alejandro Herrera at Sotomayor Arts & Sciences Magnet High School in Glassell Park and Euh Suh Lee (aka Eunnie) of John Marshall High in Los Feliz were among the 16 LAUSD sophomores who received a Warren Christopher Scholarship, which reflects academic promise, a record of community service, and financial need.

Alejandro has volunteered with his leadership group, helped plan dances, fundraisers and graduations at Sotomayor. He has also been involved with the city's Department of Parks & Recreation, as well as becoming ASB president.

Meanwhile, at Marshall High, Eunnie has volunteered off campus and has founded multiple school clubs, including the Laugh More Stress Less Club for students struggling with anxiety or depression. “I’m not sure when Euh Suh gets time to eat, sleep, or study given the fact she involved in just about everything,” according to her college counselor.

NOTEBOOK

Put down that app!

It appears that cafeteria food remains a hard sell for some at Eagle Rock Jr/Sr High. Administrators recently reminded students that "food service deliveries, like Door Dash, are not allowed" and that meals are being served up for free in the cafeteria. LAUSD Coffee Cake, anyone?

CALENDAR

Oct. 15: LA Icon Series With John Densmore From The Doors

Oct. 16: Los Feliz Flea

