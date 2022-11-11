It's Friday, finally!
The Daily Digest features the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.
A big salute on this Veterans Day to all those who have served in the armed forces. You will find most city, county, state and federal offices closed today for the holiday.
Saturday and Sunday look great, with the forecast calling for sunny and cool days. We return to your inbox on Monday. Have a great weekend!
-- Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
📷 Eastside Scene
Los Feliz: Traffic on Hillhurst is no problem when you are riding horses. Thanks to Gabriela Juarez for the photo.
📢 News
Deputy charged
East Los Angeles: Felony charges were filed against a sheriff's deputy involved in the fatal shooting of a 34-year-old man in full view of his relatives, who said the man was in the midst of a mental health crisis at the time. The Eastsider
Guilty verdict
City Hall: A Chinese real estate company was found guilty today of federal charges for bribing former Los Angeles City Councilman José Huizar with over $1.5 million in cash, gambling trips and escorts in exchange for the then-councilman's support of a planned hotel project in downtown L.A. The Eastsider
Election Update
Still Counting: This week's election results were updated Thursday but revealed no major changes in Eastside races. Union organizer Hugo Soto-Martinez remained ahead of incumbent Mitch O’Farrell in the Council District 13 race. Meanwhile, District 2 school board candidates Maria Brenes and Rocio Rivas were only about 200 votes apart. The next update is on Friday. The Eastsider
🏙️ Real Estate Roundup
Here's the latest Eastside real estate news.
Eagle Rock
A nearly century-old home in the 2300 block of Ridgeview Avenue will be replaced with five small-lot homes under plans filed with the city. The small-lot home would each have between 1,459 and 1,808 square feet of floor area.
Echo Park
Plans are in the works to demolish a smoke shop in the 300 block of North Alvarado near Temple Street and replace it with a three-story duplex and attached accessory dwelling unit.
Los Feliz
Actress Elizabeth Rease -- better known as Olivia Winslow in "The Handmaid's Tale" and Esme in “The Twilight Saga" -- is listing her four-bedroom Spanish for just under $6 million, Dirt reported. Since buying the gated Carnavon Way estate for $4.5 million in 2019, Reaser had the 1920s mansion done over by the Night Palm design studio.
Rampart Village
A six-story, mixed-use building with 119 living units is planned for the 2700 block of W. Beverly Boulevard. The nearly 70-foot-high structure will have a small amount of commercial space and 126 vehicular parking spaces. Permit information indicates that 11 units of the Transit Oriented Community project will be reserved for low-income households.
Silver Lake
Indie filmmaker Ari Gold -- who, by the way, also holds the Guinness World Record for conducting the largest air drum ensemble -- has put his two-bedroom home up for sale, Dirt reported. The 1920s bungalow on Angelus Avenue is priced at just under $1.7 million - almost exactly $1 million more than he paid 10 years ago. Gold has directed several films, including his 2008 film about air drumming, “Adventures of Power.”
✂️ Real Estate Reductions
This week's discounts include $40,000 off a newly built Boyle Heights 2-bedroom, a $49,000 cut on a Silver Lake 3-bedroom and a $129,000 chop on a Los Feliz house & duplex.
🏘️ Eastside Open House
This week's featured open house include:
- Highland Park California Bungalow
- The Arquette family home in Larchmont Village
- Silver Lake Character Home with Views
Good luck house hunting!
🗒️ Notebook
Political party
Silver Lake: The Democratic Socialists of America partied hard on election night at the Silverlake Independent Jewish Community Center, the L.A. Times said. Food and drink seem to have come from Costco. Progressives enjoyed Kirkland Signature brand food and snacks and hard seltzers as their candidate for City Council District 13, Hugo Soto-Martinez, took the lead over incumbent Councilmember Mitch O’Farrell.
Insiders lose out
City Hall: This was not a good election cycle for candidates with City Council experience on their resumes, the L.A. Times said. Some of the most prominent examples were on the Eastside: Kevin de León’s distant third place in the mayoral primary, Gil Cedillo’s reelection loss last June and now the bruising that Mitch O’Farrell has taken from his challenger, Hugo Soto-Martinez. "I think there’s a real feeling among voters of needing to clean house," Loyola Law School professor Jessica Levinson told the Times. "And the messiest house right now is City Hall."
🗓️ Things to Do
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Saturday, Nov 12
Cypress Park: Attend a Veterans Day ceremony at El Rio de Los Angeles State Park.
Eagle Rock: Reserve a seat for the Beyond Carmen Concert, featuring mezzo-soprano Audrey Babcock and Flamenco guitarist Andres Vadin.
Echo Park: Fans of 2000 Hip Hop head to the Echoplex for Echo Flex: a 2000s Hip Hop Party! Come dance with friends all night to Lil Wayne, 50 Cent, Nelly, Fat Joe, and more!
Historic Filipinotown: View new work by artist Rodney Harder during the opening reception for "Ready to Go" at Council St Gallery.
Lincoln Heights: Help make apple cider by turning an old fashioned cider press and snack on fresh apple cider donuts, apple pie and other goodies during AppleFest at Benny Boy Brewing.
Sunday, Nov 13
Eagle Rock: There's a photo shoot fundraiser happening at CommuneLA for Eagle Rock Elementary PTA. Bring your kids and take photos with friends and family.
Montecito Heights: Find some old-timey fun at Heritage Square Museum's Adam Forge Festival by watching demonstrations on blacksmithing, press printing, glass making, leather making and more!
