Good Morning!
The Daily Digest features the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.
How did you meet your significant other? We want to hear your Eastside love story for our Valentine's Day issue. Please reply to this newsletter or go here to submit the details.
-- Jesus Sanchez
• Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here
📷 Eastside Scene
Go here to share your neighborhood photos or just reply to this newsletter, attach your photo, and include details about the image. You can also tag your Instagram photos at #theeastsiderla.
📢 News
7-Eleven hold-up
Lincoln Heights: A clerk suffered minor injuries early Tuesday morning after two armed men robbed a 7-Eleven on Mission Road near Lincoln Park. The two suspects ran off with the convenience store's cash register. CBS2
How some Griffith Park hikes end with a hoist from a helicopter
Each year, Griffith Park sees its share of dangerous accidents and life-saving rescues.
A hiker with an ankle injury near the Charlie Turner Trail; another with a head injury sustained in a fall on a narrow path near the Wonder View Trail; and yet another suffering exhaustion on a remote trail above the Bird Sanctuary.
These are L.A. Fire Department reports of hikers in Griffith Park who, because they needed medical attention, were hoisted via helicopter in 2022. These descriptions are from a list compiled by Gerry Hans, President of Friends of Griffith Park.
“I started to keep the LAFD email notifications as a personal project,” said Hans. “I wanted to see just how many rescues were being done in the park – and where.”
Last year, the LAFD said 14 people were rescued by helicopter from the park. Based on the rescues he was aware about, Hans said most occurred north of the Griffith Observatory or between Mt. Hollywood and the Bird Sanctuary
A typical hiker rescue requires two helicopters – one to do the rescue and staffed often with an onboard medic; the other chopper directs the action. Hourly rates for a medium-duty helicopter range between $4,197 and $5,137 per hour, according to the fire department. A typical hoist operation averages between 30 to 60 minutes per aircraft.
Response teams on the ground -- which could include firefighters, police officers and park rangers -- “could be at the very least 16 people,” said fire department spokesman Nick Prange. He couldn’t provide the cost of a typical rescue but noted that rescues “are not cheap.”
The number of rescues could be reduced with better signage, said Hans. “Sometimes you aren’t aware you're on a ghost trail.”
Consider Bee Rock trail. With city approval, Hans and a volunteer crew restored the trail where multiple ghost trails often confused hikers. The newly renovated Bee Rock trail includes signage so hikers can avoid trouble.
Hans said that even with better trails, signage and rangers patrolling, some people will still put themselves in jeopardy. But, he said, we can help hikers who want a nice afternoon in the park, not a helicopter ride to a nearby hospital.
🛍️ Storefront Report
Doggy daycare opens on Figueroa
Cypress Park: The Pack, a dog daycare and training center, has opened in a 9,400-square-foot space in the 3500 block of Figueroa Street. Founded by Lisa Diaz and Julian Pelino, The Pack includes indoor and outdoor play areas, live camera feed to monitor your pet, a soon-to-start shuttle to pick up your pup, a variety of lessons and pack hikes. A Grand opening is scheduled for February.
What's next for the Cactus Store?
Echo Park: Cactus Store on Echo Park Avenue has closed down, for reasons that have not been made clear. The people behind the store said in their Instagram, however, that “we’re not going away. In fact, over the last year or so we’ve been cooking up a new project that we’re excited to share with you all.” No word on what that project will be, or whether it will operate in that same location.
Cactus Store opened eight years ago, barely even bothering to give itself a name. “We were little more than a clubhouse for the niche world of rare plant nerds and enthusiasts,” store representatives said. But the spot was quickly a hit, and a New York City branch opened a couple of years later.
🗓️ Things to Do
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Thursday, Feb 9
East LA: Dance Around the World with Teresa Smith at the East Los Angeles Library. Children will learn about a variety of dances, such as ballet and the Charleston.
Highland Park: Learn the art of modern embroidery at Not Your Abuela's Embroidery Workshop. You'll walk away with two hoops of either Bad Bunny or Sacred Hearts plus a chance to win embroidery related prizes in a raffle.
Friday, Feb 10
Lincoln Heights: If you've got extra cat or dog food available, drop it off at North Central Animal Shelter. The Pet Food Pantry is hosting a donation event for the shelter.
📋 How did we do today?
Your feedback will help build a better Daily Digest
👋 That's it!
Thanks for reading.
-- Jesús Sanchez
• Did someone forward this newsletter to you? Sign up here for your own, free subscription. Cancel at any time.
Thanks For Your Support! We Could Not Have Done It Without You!
Happy New Year! I'd like to start out 2023 by thanking the nearly 400 readers who contributed to our Fall/Winter Fundraiser. That's amazing! Over the past three months, we raised nearly three-quarters of our $25,000 goal. While that was shy of our target, those funds will allow us to hire a part-time editor on a temporary basis. That position will free me up to strengthen the business and ensure that you see more coverage of the communities we care about.
Of course, there's still time to make a last-minute contribution. You can do so by using the form below
Thanks again for your readership and support. Wishing you all the best in 2023
—Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.