It's Friday, finally! Our mini heat wave is expected to give way to cooler and more seasonal weather on Saturday and Sunday, with highs topping out in the mid to upper 70s. Have a wonderful weekend!

Spring 2021 Fundraiser

Things are looking up for our communities, with vaccines bringing a true sense of hope after a long, difficult year. During that year, The Eastsider kept you informed about the pandemic, the toll it took on our neighborhoods and the ways in which residents and businesses quickly adapted.

Now, as we turn to the more uplifting stories of recovery and reopening, The Eastsider is asking for your support once again. Although our advertising revenue has come back somewhat, your financial contribution remains more important than ever.

As part of our Spring 2021 Fundraiser, you can make a one-time contribution or sign up to become a monthly reader sponsor whose support we can rely on for the long term. We will work to stretch those dollars as far as possible as we keep giving you the news and information that allows you to stay connected to your community.

Dedicated readers like you can make the difference. Our readers were generous when we held our first major fundraiser at the start of the COVID-19 outbreak. Together, we can emerge from the pandemic stronger than ever.

-- Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

Eastside Scene

A talented Silver Lake knitter left behind a basket of woven hearts as thank yous to those who have been wearing masks and keeping their distance. Thanks to George Flynn for the photo.

The Latest

Condos are in demand

Condo sales in LA are up more than 30% so far this year compared to 2020. This and other real estate items in Eastside House Hunter.

City News

• L.A. health officials report a "very worrisome" drop in first COVID vaccine appointments

Notebook

Detour Ahead: A section of the 101 Freeway in Boyle Heights will be closed this coming weekend for work related to the Sixth Street Bridge. Go here for details.

Calendar

• April 30: SkinsLA Art Show & Atwater Cares About Autism Fundraiser

• April 30: Civil Lawsuit Basics: Complaints & Answers

• May 1: Barnsdall Virtual Arts Fair

