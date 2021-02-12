Good Morning!
Welcome to the Daily Digest, featuring the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.
Thanks for joining us this week. We hope you have an enjoyable holiday weekend and a Happy Valentine's Day!
Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
• Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here.
Eastside Scene
The sunset behind the palms of Laveta Terrace in Echo Park. Thanks to Nigel Duara for the photo.
You can share your neighborhood photos by submitting them here or sending them to hello@theeastsiderla.com. You can also tag your Instagram photos at #theeastsiderla.
The Latest
Stories from TheEastsiderLA.com
Condos vs homes
2020 was a good year for condos -- but not as good as for single family homes. Check the latest Weekend House Hunter for this and other items.
An East LA birrierías owner dies and an Echo Park brewpub takes a break
You will find these and other restaurant tidbits in this issue of Shopper & Diner.
Sponsored by CourtneyandKurt.com
New Listings in Silver Lake and Lincoln Heights
Courtney & Kurt present a stunningly redesigned Silver Lake abode with views of the Hollywood sign and an 1895 Victorian located in vibrant and dynamic Lincoln Heights.
• Find out more about these homes
Sponsored Property Listing
• Ascot Hills Adjacent in El Sereno
Eastside Guides
Public health orders currently prevent gyms, fitness centers and yoga studios from opening indoor areas. But we found several from Highland Park to Silver Lake that have adapted to the pandemic restrictions. Some have moved outdoors, while others offer online classes. You will find them in The Eastsider's Workout & Fitness Guide.
Support Local News
The Eastsider provides free access to its breaking news and neighborhood features, including extensive coverage of COVID-19, as a community service. To keep our stories available to all during these difficult times, we need your support. Go here to contribute.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.