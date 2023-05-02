Hello Tuesday!
The Daily Digest features the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.
This is Robert Fulton, your Daily Digest Editor for Tuesday. The Eastsider is excited to introduce our new initiative: Eastside Parent, a guide to schools, resources, fun and anything else that showcases the best of our neighborhoods for local parents. As part of Eastside Parent, we're launching our Summer Camp Guide, highlighting activities to keep your young ones occupied while school is out.
Eastside Parent and our Summer Camp Guide are both evolving, with content added regularly. Check them out and let us know what you think.
Now on to today's news.
• Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here
📷 Eastside Scene
Griffith Park: Thanks to Junko for the photo of a hillside of blooming black mustard next to the Griffith Observatory.
Go here to share your neighborhood photos or just reply to this newsletter, attach your photo, and include details about the image. You can also tag your Instagram photos with #theeastsiderla.
📢 News
Bungalow burns
Echo Park: Firefighters this morning extinguished a fire in a vacant bungalow in the 2000 block of Stadium Way near Elysian Park and Barlow Hospital. No injuries were reported. LAFD
Suspect in Rite Aid killing changes mind on murder plea
Glassell Park: A 22-year-old man scheduled to be sentenced after pleading no contest to second-degree murder in the 2021 shooting of a Rite Aid employee told a judge Monday he wants to withdraw his plea. The Eastsider
EL SERENO
Wilson High seniors celebrate signing day, Michelle Obama shout out
A rally at Woodrow Wilson High could have been confused with the sort of festivities leading up to a big high school athletic event with balloons, cheerleaders and an enthusiastic crowd of students.
Instead, the rally’s stars were the 331 members of Wilson’s Class of 2023. One by one, each senior was called, and the name of the college, trade school or military service branch they would join after graduation was announced. Each announcement drew cheers, applause, high-fives and hugs.
“I’m here to celebrate your success,” LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said. “I cannot wait to celebrate you on graduation day.”
After the rally, students were treated to a celebration made possible with the help of Reach Higher, an organization founded by former first lady Michelle Obama and now part of Common App. This is the first celebration the group organized on a high school campus, said Stephanie Owens, executive director of Reach Higher and vice president of student success at Common App.
“Happy College Signing Day, Wilson Mules!” Obama said in a video message. “I want you to know that whether you’re staying near home and going to East LA College or moving to another part of the state or across the country to go to school, whether you’re enlisting in the armed forces or starting your career, I am so, so incredibly proud of you."
She said the seniors have through a great deal during four years of high school, including the pandemic and the recent loss of a classmate. Obama was referring to Xavier Daniel Chavarin, 17, a Wilson senior who died in March after being stabbed in front of a Valley Boulevard eatery while waiting for his mom to pick him up after school.
Before the rally concluded, Principal Gregorio Verbera announced Arizbel Gomez, 18, of El Sereno, would be the class valedictorian. She would like to attend Stanford University but may opt to attend USC. Gomez, who plans on major in bioengineering, said the event was a special moment.
“It’s giving us hope for the future. Throughout high school, students have doubts,” she said, adding the event “really emphasized we were able to achieve our goals.”
Your guide to schools, resources, fun and more
The Eastsider is excited to announce its latest project: Eastside Parent!
Eastside Parent is The Eastsider's new all-things schools and parenting guide explicitly crafted for the Eastside Los Angeles audience. From Los Feliz to Boyle Heights and Historic Filipinotown to Eagle Rock, Eastside Parent will be the go-to resource to provide parents and caregivers with the resources they need to make informed decisions about schools, classes, fun activities and more.
"Families have always been an important part of our audience," said Eastsider publisher Jesus Sanchez. "Eastside Parent will help those families find the best information possible in the neighborhoods they love."
»»» Find out more about parenting, schools, summer camps and more at Eastside Parent.
🎒 More School News
Torres High protests continue
East L.A.: Students from the Torres East L.A. Performing Arts Magnet organized a protest last week to convey their concerns involving Principal John Edward Estoesta. Among the students’ grievances is the treatment of teacher James Lotter, who was away from school for about a week in March, said Kori Troupe, a magnet school senior and vice president of the Black Student Union and an organizer of the action. Students initially thought the teacher was dismissed from his position, which sparked two days of protests earlier this spring.
Students have brought their concerns to the attention of School Board Member Rocio Rivas, and Superintendent Alberto Carvalho met with students, teachers and administrators in mid April, according to a district statement. "An investigation is in progress and we want to assure our students and families that all administrative matters are thoroughly reviewed and follow district policies and procedures."
Micheltorena students to take the stage
Silver Lake: Students of Micheltorena Street Elementary in grades three through five will take to the stage to present “Community Cuentos,” a theater production that shines a light on the needs, hopes and desires of Los Angeles’ youth. Two performances have been scheduled for this coming weekend. The production is the first Kid’s Program production of The Neighborhood Theatre Collective in partnership with the Company of Angels Theatre. Go here for more information.
💡 Good to Know
LAUSD workshop on discipline
LAUSD is holding a virtual parenting workshop titled "Discipline Do's and Don'ts" with author Betsy Brown Braun on Monday, May 8 at 7 p.m. Click here for details.
🗓️ Things to Do
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Wednesday, May 3
East LA: Create an urban garden and learn about the history of L.A. fruit and vegetable farming and its impact on the environment at the Anthony Quinn Library.
Los Feliz: Enjoy breakfast with a magical guest at the LA Breakfast Club. The president of Magic Castle Enterprises and third-generation magician Erika Larsen discusses the story of the Hollywood Magic Castle.
Thursday, May 4
Silver Lake: Dance to reggaeton and hip hop at Los Globos for a pre-Cinco de Mayo celebration.
👋 That's it!
Thanks for reading.
-- Robert Fulton
• Did someone forward this newsletter to you? Sign up here for your own, free subscription. Cancel at any time.
📋 Have any thoughts on today's Daily Digest?
Your feedback will help us improve the newsletter.
📈 202 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!
Our goal is to have 300 readers signed up to make monthly contributions by the end of 2023. You can give as little as $5 a month in automatic payments. We rely on our Reader Sponsors to help sustain and expand our staff to provide more of the community news you can't find anyplace else.
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks!
-- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
202 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!
We are grateful to all those who have made financial contributions to The Eastsider. One-time contributions are always welcome, but we encourage you to join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors who have committed to making a monthly contribution. Our goal is to have 300 Reader Sponsors by the end of 2023. Why is this so important? Even a small monthly contribution will create a more stable source of revenue, giving us more confidence to commit to expanding our staff to provide you with more of the community news you can’t find anywhere else.
Join The Eastsider 300
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks! —Jesús Sanchez, Publisher PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.