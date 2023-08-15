Hello Tuesday!
The Daily Digest features the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.
This is your Eastsider Newsletter Editor for Tuesday, Robert Fulton. We're celebrating the start of the school year with a look at one of the area's historic high schools that is also a Hollywood star
Now on to today's news.
• Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here
📷 Eastside Scene
Solano Canyon: L.A. Unified Superintendent Alberto Carvalho (the big guy in the suit) visits a class at Solano Avenue Elementary School on the first day of class.
Go here to share your neighborhood photos or just reply to this newsletter, attach your photo, and include details about the image. You can also tag your Instagram photos with #theeastsiderla
📢 News
Gas station shooting
El Sereno: A suspect was arrested in connection with the shooting of a man at a gas station early Monday morning at Huntington Drive and Eastern Avenue. The Eastsider
Nike smash-and-grab
East L.A.: A group of thieves ran through the Nike store on Whittier Boulevard late Sunday afternoon, stealing shoes and other merchandise. KTLA
Unsolved murders
East L.A.: Authorities on Monday sought the public's help to generate clues in four unrelated and unsolved homicides, including the 2007 killing of a 70-year-old man who was shot and killed riding his bike on Olympic Boulevard. The Eastsider
LOS FELIZ
Marshall High: A Hollywood favorite
If ever there was an L.A. Unified campus that could be considered for a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, it’s Marshall High School.
Marshall alumni are prominent scientists, actors, writers, film directors, politicians, judges and countless athletes. However, the campus itself is a celebrity all on its own.
It has starred in countless commercials, television productions and films across the decades, said Krisztina Tokes, L.A. Unified’s chief facilities executive and a graduate of Marshall.
The school has a long list of appearances that go back decades. The campus has appeared in films such as “Grease,” “La Bamba,” “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” “Pretty in Pink” and “School of Rock” and television series such as “Boy Meets World” and “Young Sheldon."
When Marshall opened in 1931, the school was built to accommodate 1,300 students, Tokes said. Enrollment exceeded 1,900 in the first year, and by 1932 an additional classroom building opened.
Enrollment peaked at 4,760 in 2005, but had dropped below 2,000 in the last year school year.
Architect George M. Lindsey designed Marshall High in the Collegiate Gothic Revival style popular at the end of the 19th and early 20th centuries. It “was inspired from the English Tudor or Gothic” styles found on the East Coast and Midwest, Tokes said.
The school opened with its main building, but additional structures followed. A gym was added in 1934, and the auditorium in 1937.
In 1971, the Sylmar Earthquake damaged the campus, and the main building was to be demolished, Tokes said. Residents of Los Feliz and Silver Lake organized themselves as Citizens to Save Marshall and stopped the demolition plans, she said. Attention then shifted to stabilizing and retrofitting the structure.
A cluster of structures -- including the main building, shop building, gym and auditorium -- together are considered a historic district, Tokes said.
Sign up for The Eastsider's Daily Digest newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Marshall’s architecture is part of what people appreciate about the campus, Tokes said. But there is more to it than that.
All together, Marshall is “a beloved local feature in the community,” Tokes said. It’s “a gem for community use and pride.”
🎒 Eastside Parent
🗓️ Things to Do
Wednesday, August 16
East Hollywood: Enjoy a singing and storyteller show at The Virgil for This Song Reminds Me Of... Hosted by Kelsey Flynn, see her band and musical friends perform music with comedy and stories.
Thursday, August 17
Echo Park: Network and mingle at the Creatives Mixer. Meet musicians, artists, photographers and other creatives to discuss projects and yourself!
Boyle Heights: See 45 bands compete at Battle of the Bands. Get a tattoo, grab some lunch, and vote for your favorites for their chance at passing to semi-finals.
Glassell Park: It's the American debut of Sóley (1982). The long-lost and newly restored feature-length film directed by an Icelandic woman will be screened followed by a Q&A with Lee Lynch, the filmmaker who restored this obscure film.
👋 That's it!
Thanks for reading.
-- Robert Fulton
• Did someone forward this newsletter to you? Sign up here for your own, free subscription. Cancel at any time.
📋 Have any thoughts on today's newsletter?
Your feedback will help us improve.
📈 214 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!
Our goal is to have 300 readers signed up to make monthly contributions by the end of 2023. You can give as little as $5 a month in automatic payments. We rely on our Reader Sponsors to help sustain and expand our staff to provide more of the community news you can't find anyplace else.
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks!
-- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
214 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!
We are grateful to all those who have made financial contributions to The Eastsider. One-time contributions are always welcome, but we encourage you to join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors who have committed to making a monthly contribution. Our goal is to have 300 Reader Sponsors by the end of 2023. Why is this so important? Even a small monthly contribution will create a more stable source of revenue, giving us more confidence to commit to expanding our staff to provide you with more of the community news you can’t find anywhere else.
Join The Eastsider 300
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks! —Jesús Sanchez, Publisher PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.