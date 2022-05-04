Good Morning!

Today in Goslings: Yes, we have run several goslings photos recently. But they are so darned cute. Thanks to Adam Yasmin for this photo from Echo Park Lake.

NEWS

Los Feliz: An intersection next to Marshall High School was dedicated as Dr. Barry Barish Square, honoring the Nobel Prize-winning physicist who graduated from the school. The Eastsider

What's next for this Highland Park landmark?

By Barry Lank

Highland Park: A restaurant may be in the future for the old Security Trust & Savings Bank building at Figueroa Street and Avenue 56.

The Renaissance Revival-style building, a historic city landmark, was designed by architects John and Donald Parkinson, the father-and-son who also designed L.A. City Hall and other landmarks.

It's one of the more imposing structures on Figueroa. Still, the former bank has sat relatively dormant for decades while surrounding buildings have been renovated and filled with new restaurants, bars and shops on the gentrifying strip.

The structure remained in limbo for about a decade after the city bought it in 2009 under eminent domain, with plans to turn it into a constituent service center. But that never happened, and the city was forced to sell it back to the owner, Richard Rutgard, last year.

Now, back in private hands, Rutgard is moving forward with plans of his own for the nearly century-old landmark.

An application has been filed with the city to change the building use from retail/office space to restaurant/office space. Other possible changes, however, are uncertain.

“We are currently restoring the building with the guidance from our historical consultants,” said a statement released by the owner, Richard Rutgard.

No tenants have been announced. The property remains on the rental market under the name “Highland Surplus.”

In March, project representatives met with the Highland Park Heritage Trust to discuss the building. According to president, Jamie Tijerina, the trust plans to draft a letter reflecting feedback and concerns that were expressed by the community in that meeting.

GOOD TO KNOW

Free pet adoption

Ready to adopt a pet? Then this is your lucky week. Adopt a dog, puppy, cat or kitten at any City of L.A. Animal shelter by Sunday, May 8 and LA Animal Service will waive the adoption fee under a grant from Petco Love. Those fees can be as high as $150 for a puppy.

All the animals up for adoption, which includes those at the North Central shelter in Lincoln Heights, have been spayed or neutered, vaccinated, licensed, and microchipped. Go here to look for a pet to adopt.

EASTSIDE EVENTS

Wed, May 4: Star Wars Day Breakfast

Thurs, May 5: Homo Happy Hour

