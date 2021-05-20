Good Morning!

• One person was killed in a shooting in Highland Park

• Crash on 5 Freeway in East LA leaves one dead

The Latest

Meet a new breed of wine makers

Two fermentation-loving high school friends have turned their love of wine into a business. Issamu Kamide and Andrew Lardy run Wonderkwerk LA, a side hustle and creative outlet. They operate the online shop from their home in Echo Park and make their wine from all over California.

“Wonderwerk is for everyone, it’s disco, it’s funk, it’s a good time. Everything we put out we try to make playful and well-executed," said Kamide.

Read more in The Eastsider

American Cinematheque coming to Los Feliz

The nonprofit cultural-arts and film-preservation group, which has operated primarily out of the Aero Theatre in Santa Monica, will expand its programming to the Los Feliz 3 theater on Vermont Avenue starting in late July. Read more in The Eastsider

Echo Park Lake reopening May 26

The park has been closed for about two months following the removal of a large homeless encampment. Visitors will find about $1 million worth of improvements and some new features -- including security cameras. Read more in The Eastsider

Have L.A. Freeway drivers become a target?

A driver reported that his rear window was shattered as he drove southbound on the 5 Freeway in Silver Lake on Wednesday morning. It's one of the several dozen incidents that have recently been reported by area freeway drivers, whose vehicles have sustained damage from what may have been BB gun pellets, gunshots or other projectiles, according to the CHP and news reports. Read more in The Eastsider

So close, but no Mega number

A SuperLotto Plus ticket sold at a Highland Park doughnut shop had five of the numbers in Wednesday night's drawing but was missing the Mega number needed to win the $47 million jackpot. However, the ticket sold at Christy's Donut on York Boulevard was still worth $15,174.

Cal State LA adjacent homes for sale

This week's Now Asking found three homes under $700,000 in City Terrace and the University Hills section of El Sereno that will put you within walking distance or a short bike ride or drive away from campus.

Sign up for The Eastsider's Daily Digest newsletter

Notebook

• Blaseball scores $3 million: A baseball simulation game that was started in Highland Park by a USC student has raised $3 million to expand into the mobile market, dot.LA reported. The text-based video game Blaseball has already gone viral since launching in July 2020, offering a Dungeons & Dragons-like fantasy league, with fake teams, stats, score updates, and the option to change the rules of baseball - or of reality itself. Extra bases can be added. A giant peanut can affect the season.

"When players die, they're usually incinerated by umpires," the game's founder, Sam Rosenthal, told dot.LA. "There's a lot of this dark absurdism."

• Bus Lane: City Councilmember Kevin de León wants more time to study a proposed bus rapid transit (BRT) route through Eagle Rock, a plan that would reduce much of Colorado Boulevard to one car lane each way, the Boulevard Sentinel reported. De León’s proposed delay would push any decision on the Eagle Rock BRT at least into the summer, the Sentinel said. The Los Angeles Times editorialized against de León’s action, noting that Metro had already incorporated suggestions from a neighborhood group’s Beautiful Boulevard plan. “… Activists in Eagle Rock are understandably worried that the delay is an attempt to undermine the Beautiful Boulevard concept in favor of a car-centric view of the streets."

• Taix Update: The City Council postponed voting on the Taix Restaurant historic landmark nomination until June 2 at the request of 13th District Councilman Mitch O'Farrell.

