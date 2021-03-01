Hello, Monday!
This week begins with a big increase in the number of people who are now eligible to get their first dose of vaccine. Read on for details.
Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
Eastside Scene
Highland Park -- The neighborhood's urban forest has grown thanks to the recent planting of trees along Monte Vista Street. Sustain LA says shop owners have committed to watering the new trees. We look forward to those shady sidewalks in the years to come.
The Latest
An award-winning middle school teacher has died
Gabriel Monge, who taught seventh-grade English at Luther Burbank Middle School in Highland Park, died last week, reports The Eastsider. Last year, he won an Outstanding Pandemic Teaching Award. “He finds ways to make the current learning situation fun and interactive," said one parent. "My son looks forward to seeing him in their Zoom classroom.”
Many essential workers will now be eligible for a COVID vaccine shot but ...
Being eligible doesn't necessarily mean you will be vaccinated soon. Officials are asking for patience since the supply of vaccine -- while growing -- is dwarfed by the number of eligible people, reports The Eastsider. Among those who can seek an appointment starting today are teachers, supermarket workers and police officers.
Work has begun on a long-awaited apartment complex on Riverside Drive
Hillside grading has begun in preparation for the construction of a 120-unit apartment complex on the north end of Silver Lake by the 5 Freeway. This and other items in this week's Real Estate Monday.
ICYMI: Weekend News
• Shooting leaves man dead in East LA
• Anti-vax protesters return to Dodger Stadium
• Firefighters bring Echo Park geyser under control
Notebook
• Mobile vaccination units will be in Highland Park this week while a unit is scheduled to be in Glassell Park next week.
• The organizers of the LA Marathon want to reschedule the event for Nov. 7, according to City Council documents. No official announcement has been made, however. Concerns about COVID have prompted two postponements of this year's run, which starts at Dodger Stadium and passes through Echo Park, Silver Lake and Los Feliz.
The City Council on Tuesday is scheduled to vote on whether to declare the Stires Bungalow Court and the Pleasance House as historic landmarks. Both properties are in Echo Park, but Councilman Gil Cedillo has come out against the Stires nomination. That almost certainly means the rest of the City Council will follow suit.
Upcoming Events
Tue, March 2: Neighborhood Science (NeiSci) Tuesday: LA Native Plants
Tue, March 2: 60 Years Of Service: Peace Corps and Resilience Panel Discussion
